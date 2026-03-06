After England's 7-run loss to India in the T20 WC semi-final, skipper Harry Brook lauded Jasprit Bumrah as 'the best of all time'. He also backed coach Brendon McCullum, calling him the 'best head coach' he has ever had.

England suffered a seven-run defeat in the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and the England skipper Harry Brook called Jasprit Bumrah 'the best of all time'.

Speaking about Bumrah during the post-match press conference, England skipper said, "He's (Bumrah) a very good bowler, arguably the best of all time at the minute. He's been a very good bowler for a long time."

Chasing a mammoth target of 254 runs, Brook came to bat at number three and made just seven runs before leaving his wicket to Bumrah, when Axar Patel took a fine catch over covers. Talking about the catch of Patel, Brook said, "The Indians fielded extremely well. That catch is arguably one of the best catches I've seen as well. So yeah, hats off to them."

Brook extends support to coach McCullum

The 27-year-old also came in support of his head coach, Brendon McCullum, who has been under the radar since the England team's Ashes defeat. Speaking about his coach, Brook said, "I've said plenty of times he's the best coach I've ever had, best head coach I've ever had. The way that he speaks to everybody, the way that he has an aura in the dressing room, everybody looks up to him. The things that he did in the game as a player were unbelievable, and he just carried that into his coaching. The things that he's done over the four years that he's taken over have changed English cricket for hopefully the best. As I said, he's the best head coach I've ever had."

Brook also said that he will be 125% rooting for McCullum if ECB officials ask about his opinion on whether he should stay.

India vs England: Match Summary

While chasing a big target, Jacob Bethell's maiden T20I ton kept England alive in the game for most of the time, but the Three Lions failed to reach the total by seven runs. Hardik Pandya took two wickets, whereas Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Chakaravarthy and Patel took one wicket each.

Now, India will face New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.