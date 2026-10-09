Arjuna Award-winning kabaddi player Ritu Negi has been excluded from Himachal Pradesh’s Rs 1 crore cash award list after India won gold at 2026 Asian Games in Japan. The Shillai-born athlete questioned the decision, saying she has represented Himachal in domestic competitions despite marrying in Haryana.

Himachal Pradesh has come under scrutiny after kabaddi player Ritu Negi, an Arjuna Award recipient and former captain of the Indian women's team, was excluded from the state government's list of athletes eligible for a cash award of Rs 1 crore following India's gold medal win at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Negi, who hails from the Shillai region of Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh and is married in Haryana, said she felt deeply insulted by the decision. Her name had reportedly appeared on an earlier list of eligible players and was also included in a congratulatory message shared by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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The omission has triggered criticism from her family, sports circles and opposition BJP leaders, with questions being raised over whether her marriage in another state influenced the decision. However, the state government has not confirmed the reason for removing her name.

Why was Ritu Negi removed from the Rs 1 crore award list?

On October 5, Chief Minister Sukhu announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore for three Himachal Pradesh players in India's gold-winning women's kabaddi team, Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawna Thakur. Indian women's cricket team player Renuka Thakur was also among the athletes announced for the reward.

Negi, who was part of the Indian kabaddi squad that won gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, was missing from the subsequent list released by the government. According to reports, her name had featured in an earlier list alongside the three other kabaddi players.

The sudden change has left the athlete and her family seeking an explanation. Negi said she could not understand why the government's position had changed within a matter of days, especially after she had received congratulatory messages from political leaders following India's victory.

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The precise reason for her exclusion remains unclear. Himachal Pradesh Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma said he was unaware of why the list had been changed and would examine the file before discussing the matter with the Chief Minister.

'I was a daughter of Himachal': Ritu Negi questions decision

Expressing her disappointment to the media, Negi said she had been recognised as a daughter of Himachal Pradesh until recently. She pointed out that the Chief Minister had shared a congratulatory message on Facebook, while former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and BJP MP Anurag Thakur had also called to congratulate her.

"I simply cannot understand what changed so suddenly two days ago," she said.

Negi also questioned why the state was treating her differently despite her long record of representing India at international competitions. She has competed in three consecutive Asian Games and won two gold medals and one silver medal across those editions.

Although she is employed by Indian Railways, Negi said she had consistently represented Himachal Pradesh, rather than Haryana, in domestic competitions. She questioned why her marriage and connection to another state should affect the recognition she received from her home state.

Her comments have brought the issue of state identity and recognition for sportspersons into focus, particularly when athletes maintain sporting links with their home states after marriage or employment elsewhere.

Who is Ritu Negi? More About Arjuna Award-winning kabaddi player

Ritu Negi is an Indian kabaddi player from the Shillai area of Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh. Known for her role as a defender, she has been an important member of the Indian women's kabaddi team and previously captained the side to Asian Games gold.

Negi was part of India's women's kabaddi team that won silver at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. She later helped India win gold at the 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu and captained the Indian team to gold at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, which were held in 2023.

Her performances earned her the Arjuna Award for 2023, one of India's major sporting honours. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award in January 2024. Negi subsequently remained part of the national setup and was selected for the Indian squad that won gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

India's latest victory added another major achievement to her international career. The exclusion from the Himachal government's enhanced cash award list has therefore raised questions about how the state recognises an athlete who has represented the country across several major competitions.

Ritu Negi's father questions whether marriage affects state identity

Negi's father, Bhavan Singh Negi, also criticised the decision. Speaking from Shillai on Friday, he questioned whether a woman stopped being a daughter of her home state simply because she married in another state.

He pointed out that Ritu had received a cash award from the Himachal Pradesh government after India's gold medal win at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, despite being married in Haryana.

His argument has become central to the dispute, with the family maintaining that Negi's sporting achievements and connection to Himachal Pradesh should not be overlooked because of her marital status.

BJP accuses Himachal government of hurting state's pride

Baldev Singh Tomar, former BJP MLA from Shillai and the party's state spokesperson, condemned the omission. He accused the state government of hurting the dignity of a Himachali daughter and damaging the state's pride.

Tomar noted that two players from Shillai were part of India's women's kabaddi team at the 2026 Asian Games. Pushpa Rana captained the gold-winning side, while Negi, who had led India to gold at the previous Asian Games, was also an important member of the squad.

He urged the government to reconsider the decision and ensure that Negi received due recognition for her contribution to Indian sport.

Government yet to explain the change

Sources in the Himachal Pradesh government said officials were monitoring Haryana's position on the matter. They indicated that the state could take a decision later, particularly as Haryana government had not announced a cash award for Negi at the time.

The sources also said that Negi's employment with Indian Railways was not a factor in the matter. However, the government has yet to publicly clarify why her name was removed from the list.

With the Sports Minister promising to review the file, attention is now on whether the Himachal Pradesh government will reconsider the omission.

(With inputs from agencies)