Ridhima Pathak, one of India’s most recognizable sports presenters, has clarified her decision to step away from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) hosting panel, insisting that she was not removed by organizers but chose to withdraw herself. Her announcement comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between the cricket boards of India and Bangladesh.

Pathak, who has built her reputation through assignments with Star Sports and Sony Sports, addressed speculation after Bangladeshi media outlets suggested she had been ousted from the panel. In a statement shared on social media, she explained: “I made a personal decision to opt out. For me, my nation comes first, always. Cricket deserves truth. Period.”

Her words quickly gained traction, with fans praising her stance and colleagues highlighting her professionalism. Pathak emphasized that her career has always been guided by honesty, respect, and passion for the sport, and that her values remain unchanged despite the controversy.

The issue unfolded as relations between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) grew strained. On January 3, the BCCI reportedly directed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. In response, Bangladesh imposed a nationwide ban on the telecast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and requested that its T20 World Cup fixtures be relocated to Sri Lanka.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Bangladesh’s request, insisting that matches must be played in India or risk forfeiture. This decision dealt a blow to the BCB’s efforts and added further tension to bilateral sporting ties.

Amid this diplomatic row, Pathak’s exit from the BPL became a focal point. While some interpreted her departure as part of the fallout, she clarified that her choice was personal, motivated by national sentiment and integrity. Her statement underscored the broader theme of how sports professionals navigate political pressures while maintaining loyalty to the game.