The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a support framework for the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), underlining its commitment to inclusive growth and greater opportunities across Indian cricket, according to a release.

India's visually impaired cricketers have achieved remarkable success on the global stage over the past decade, with multiple Men's World Cup titles and a historic inaugural Women's World Cup triumph, the release said.

Recognising these achievements and the challenges faced by blind cricketers, the BCCI has committed to extending support to both the men's and women's national teams.

The initiative reflects the importance of inclusive growth in cricket, an approach that ICC Chairman Jay Shah has advocated during his tenure as BCCI Honorary Secretary and continues to support in his role at the ICC.

Details of the Support Initiative

As part of this initiative, the BCCI will provide assistance in terms of international exposure, home series support, venue access. "International exposure: Provision of international travel for two overseas tournaments annually for both the Men's and Women's teams. Home series support: Provision of accommodation for home and visiting teams during bilateral series hosted in India. Venue access: Access to BCCI-affiliated stadia and grounds for domestic and international fixtures, ensuring high-quality playing conditions and professional match environments," the release said.

'A Source of Immense Pride'

BCCI President Mithun Manhas said the achievements of India's visually impaired cricketers are a source of immense pride for the cricketing fraternity. "Through this support framework, the BCCI aims to strengthen opportunities, infrastructure and exposure for these athletes. Inclusive growth remains central to our vision for the game. We hope this support will further empower the teams to pursue excellence with confidence and inspire many more to take up the sport. The BCCI remains committed to playing its part in ensuring that cricket continues to be a game for all."

Commitment to Expanding Access

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said: "The BCCI remains committed to supporting initiatives that expand access to the game. Extending this support to CABI is an important step in ensuring that visually impaired cricketers have the facilities and assistance needed to compete with confidence both at home and overseas. The opportunity to benefit from BCCI-supported infrastructure and match environments will further enhance their experience and help raise professional standards across blind cricket in India."

The BCCI looks forward to working with CABI in advancing these initiatives and creating greater opportunities for cricket for the blind in India, the release said. (ANI)