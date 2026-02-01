Jamshedpur FC defeated Punjab FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League 2025-26, thanks to a 78th-minute goal by Vincy Barretto. The win provisionally moved the Red Miners to second place in the league standings, with East Bengal FC on top.

Jamshedpur FC secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Punjab FC in Indian Super League 2025-26, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium, in Jamshedpur, on Saturday. The Red Miners capitalised on a second-half error to snatch three points against The Shers.

The result provisionally moved them to second place with six points, with East Bengal FC sitting on top based on a higher goal difference, according to a release. After a goalless first half, Vincy Barretto struck in the 78th minute to decide the contest. Goalkeeper Albino Gomes produced key saves to preserve a second clean sheet for Jamshedpur. Barretto was named Player of the Match.

Goalless First Half Sees Chances at Both Ends

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle made one change from the side that defeated Mohammedan Sporting, bringing in Nikola Stojanovic for Rei Tachikawa in midfield. Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis started with Arshdeep Singh in goal, while Muhammad Suhail and Bikash Singh supported Nigerian forward Nsungusi Junior in attack.

Punjab FC threatened early. Muhammad Suhail saw his effort blocked, and Bikash found the net in the 18th minute, only to be flagged offside. Jamshedpur responded through Stojanovic, whose long-range effort drifted wide, while Pratik Chaudhari missed with a header from close range.

Gomes was called into action twice in the 30th minute, first denying Khaiminthang Lhungdim and then producing a sharp save to keep out Suhail's header. Samir Zeljkovic also tested the defence from distance, but the hosts held firm.

Barretto Capitalises on Error to Secure Win

The second half began cautiously, with both sides struggling to create clear openings. Punjab came closest in the 73rd minute, when Bede Osuji's header was comfortably gathered by Albino.

The decisive moment arrived in the 78th minute. Mohammed Sanan delivered a low cross from the right. Arshdeep punched it straight into the legs of Vincy, who reacted fast enough to put the ball into the net to hand the Red Miners the lead.

Punjab FC pushed forward late on. Manglenthang Kipgen fired wide, and Osuji headed over in stoppage time. However, Jamshedpur FC held their nerves to secure another narrow victory at home. (ANI)