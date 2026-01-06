Veteran pacer Mohammad Shami continued his fine form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, claiming 3/55 as Bengal defeated Assam by 85 runs. He has taken 11 wickets in five matches at an economy of 5.65. Shami also impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 16 wickets in seven games and has 20 wickets in four Ranji Trophy matches this season. Despite this, selectors opted for Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana. Shami last played an ODI against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy, where India lifted the title.