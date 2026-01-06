- Home
India’s squad for the three‑match ODI series against New Zealand has sparked debate, with several notable performers from the Vijay Hazare Trophy overlooked. Here are four stars who missed out despite impressive domestic form.
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson returned to List‑A cricket in style, scoring 101 runs off 95 balls against Jharkhand. His knock included three sixes and nine boundaries, guiding Kerala to an eight‑wicket win. It was his fourth List‑A century, yet Samson has not featured in ODIs since his 108 against South Africa in Paarl in 2023. With 510 runs in 16 ODIs at an average of 56.66, his exclusion remains puzzling. Rishabh Pant continues as backup wicketkeeper to KL Rahul, leaving Samson sidelined once again.
Axar Patel
Axar Patel showcased his all‑round ability with a maiden List‑A century against Andhra, smashing 130 runs off 111 balls with five sixes and 10 fours. He also impressed with the ball, taking 2/27 in six overs to secure a narrow seven‑run win for Gujarat. Axar last featured in ODIs against Australia, where he picked up three wickets and scored useful runs. However, Ravindra Jadeja retained his place for the New Zealand series, leaving Axar out despite his strong domestic showing.
Mohammad Shami
Veteran pacer Mohammad Shami continued his fine form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, claiming 3/55 as Bengal defeated Assam by 85 runs. He has taken 11 wickets in five matches at an economy of 5.65. Shami also impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 16 wickets in seven games and has 20 wickets in four Ranji Trophy matches this season. Despite this, selectors opted for Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana. Shami last played an ODI against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy, where India lifted the title.
Tilak Varma
Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma struck his sixth List‑A century, scoring 109 off 118 balls against Chandigarh. His innings featured three sixes and six boundaries, helping his side secure a 136‑run victory. Varma was part of India’s ODI squad against South Africa, playing in the third match but not required to bat. Despite his form, he was dropped for the New Zealand series, a decision that appears harsh given his recent contributions.
