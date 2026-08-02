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CWG 2026: From Athletics to Boxing - Where Did India Win Its Most Medals in Glasgow? Check Out Here
India finished fourth at the 2026 Commonwealth Games with 39 medals: 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. Despite a reduced sports programme, Indian athletes starred in athletics, boxing, weightlifting and judo delivering record-breaking performances.
India Finished 4th in Medal Tally at Glasgow CWG
India’s campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 has come to a conclusion in Glasgow, Scotland. Indian contingent won a total of 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze, finishing the multi-sport event in a commendable 4th place on the overall medal table, after a series of memorable and record-breaking performances across disciplines.
India won 22 medals fewer compared to the previous edition of the CWG in Birmingham 2022, as the Glasgow Games featured a trimmed-down, cost-effective sports program focused on existing venues. This resulted in the exclusion of several disciplines where India traditionally dominates, including cricket, badminton, hockey, shooting, squash, and table tennis, which significantly impacted the overall medal count.
CWG 2026, THAT’S A WRAP! 🇮🇳❤️
India signs off from Glasgow 2026 with an outstanding haul of 39 medals:
🥇 13 Gold
🥈 17 Silver
🥉 9 Bronze
Highlights of the campaign included:
🏅 India’s boxing contingent dominating with 7 gold medals.
🏃 Gulveer Singh winning silver & bronze… pic.twitter.com/lSTERs0LTu
— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) August 2, 2026
Despite India winning fewer than 50 medals in a single edition of the Commonwealth Games since the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games, the resilient performance of the athletes in Glasgow still highlighted the exceptional talent and determination of Indian athletes on the international stage.
On that note, let’s take a look at the sports in which India won its most medals at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
Athletics (16 Medals)
India’s athletics contingent dominated the country’s medal tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, securing a total of 16 medals, including three gold, seven silver, and 6 bronze. Para track and field athletes won all three gold medals, including Sharmila Dhankar, Dilip Gavit, and Soman Rana, who triumphed in their respective events to deliver a historic and inspiring campaign for the nation.
Neeraj Chopra, Sarvesh Kushare, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil, Praveen Chithravel, and Shubham Juyal took home silver medals in their respective track and field events, adding further depth to India’s stellar athletics campaign in Glasgow.
The bronze medalists include Shilpa Shyla, Seema Kaliramna, Tejaswin Shankar, Yashvir Singh, Selva Prabhu, and Gulveer Singh, who rounded out the podium finishes, cementing one of the successful track and field campaigns for the Indian contingent.
Also Read: India eyes new sporting era with Ahmedabad 2030 Commonwealth Games
Boxing (10 Medals)
Indian boxing contingent had a record-breaking campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, taking home a total of 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver. For the first time in the history of CWG, India won five or more gold medals, with every single one of their 10 finalists securing a podium finish to cap off an unforgettable campaign in Glasgow.
The gold medal winners include Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, and Ankush Panghal, while Tokyo Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh, and Narender Berwal settled for silver medals after their defeats in the final.
Interestingly, all 10 medals were secured in a single day of breathtaking finals at the Scottish Event Centre, making history by sweeping medals across the board, cementing a historic finish at the Glasgow Games.
Weightlifting + Para Powerlifting (9 Medals)
India’s weightlifting and para powerlifting combined clinched nine medals, including a gold, 6 silver, and a bronze. The veteran Mirabai Chanu was the sole gold medalist in weightlifting, successfully defending her title, which she won at the 2022 Birmingham Games. This was her third consecutive gold medal at the CWG, making her the first Indian athlete to achieve this feat.
The silver medalists include Rishikanta Singh Chanambam, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Ajaya Babu Valluri, Harjinder Kaur, and Lovepreet Singh, while the bronze medal was claimed by Jhandu Kumar in para powerlifting, rounding off a formidable performance on the platform.
The combined weightlifting and para powerlifting contingent emerged as India's third-most successful discipline at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, contributing nine medals to the overall tally.
Also Read: CWG 2026: Om Birla hails Kota's Arundhati for historic boxing gold
Judo
Another contingent that was one of India’s biggest medal contributors was the judo squad, delivering standout performances on the mat and securing valuable podium finishes to further boost India's overall standing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
The judo contingent won four medals, including two gold, a silver and a bronze. Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh were the first Indian judokas to win the gold medal in the history of the Commonwealth Games, while Yamini Mourya took home the silver medal. Unnati Sharma was the lone bronze medal winner, rounding off a memorable campaign that saw India register its best-ever judo performance at the CWG.
Despite the setbacks caused by Tulika Maan and Arun Kumar’s withdrawals from the event due to provisional NADA suspensions, India's judokas exceeded expectations by delivering the country's best-ever Commonwealth Games campaign in the sport, highlighted by two historic gold medals.
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