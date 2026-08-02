India’s campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 has come to a conclusion in Glasgow, Scotland. Indian contingent won a total of 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze, finishing the multi-sport event in a commendable 4th place on the overall medal table, after a series of memorable and record-breaking performances across disciplines.

India won 22 medals fewer compared to the previous edition of the CWG in Birmingham 2022, as the Glasgow Games featured a trimmed-down, cost-effective sports program focused on existing venues. This resulted in the exclusion of several disciplines where India traditionally dominates, including cricket, badminton, hockey, shooting, squash, and table tennis, which significantly impacted the overall medal count.

CWG 2026, THAT’S A WRAP! 🇮🇳❤️



India signs off from Glasgow 2026 with an outstanding haul of 39 medals:



🥇 13 Gold

🥈 17 Silver

🥉 9 Bronze



Highlights of the campaign included:

🏅 India’s boxing contingent dominating with 7 gold medals.

🏃 Gulveer Singh winning silver & bronze… pic.twitter.com/lSTERs0LTu — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) August 2, 2026

Despite India winning fewer than 50 medals in a single edition of the Commonwealth Games since the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games, the resilient performance of the athletes in Glasgow still highlighted the exceptional talent and determination of Indian athletes on the international stage.

On that note, let’s take a look at the sports in which India won its most medals at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.