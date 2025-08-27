A surprising WWE live event moment has sparked talk of AJ Lee possibly ending her retirement.

Ever since CM Punk re-signed with WWE, fans have constantly speculated about whether AJ Lee would ever lace up her boots again. The former Divas Champion, who last wrestled on RAW in March 2015, has stayed away from the ring for nearly a decade. Yet a shocking moment during a recent live event in Manchester has reignited chatter around her possible return.

At the WWE house show, Punk teamed with Sami Zayn and PENTA to take on The Judgment Day. In a surprising twist, Roxanne Perez appeared mid-match and blindsided Punk, flooring him with her Pop Rox finisher. The moment quickly spread online, with one fan even joking that AJ Lee might have been laughing after watching her husband get taken out.

Scroll to load tweet…

This attack, though not followed up on television, has fueled speculation that WWE could explore a potential storyline involving Perez and AJ Lee. A rivalry between the two would represent a dream matchup for many, given Roxanne’s rising stardom and AJ’s status as a cornerstone of women’s wrestling during her era.

Still, history offers a dose of reality. Similar anticipation surrounded the 2025 Royal Rumble, but Lee never entered. Her consistent distance from in-ring action makes any immediate return unlikely, leaving the decision entirely in her hands.

Meanwhile, AJ Lee’s legacy continues to draw respect. In March 2025, former Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green praised Lee for laying vital groundwork in the women’s division and expressed hope for her comeback.

Green emphasized that Lee’s presence changed the perception of female storylines, suggesting that her return would once again reshape WWE’s creative landscape.

For now, speculation remains just that. Only AJ Lee herself can decide if fans will ever see her compete again.