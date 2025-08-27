Image Credit : Getty

The Clash in Paris card already features major matches, including Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Title in a Fatal Four-Way and Roman Reigns meeting Bronson Reed in a rare singles PLE bout.

But the spotlight is on the rumored John Cena vs. Logan Paul clash, with WWE even promoting the bout as the show’s cover image. If the two headline, it could create the perfect stage for Brock Lesnar to make an appearance and set the tone for a Cena-Lesnar showdown later this year.