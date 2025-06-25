Indian chess prodigy Aarit Kapil, aged 9, almost defeated world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in an online tournament. Kapil, playing from Georgia, dominated much of the match before ultimately drawing with the five-time world champion.

Aarit Kapil was playing from his hotel room in Georgia, where he is participating U-10 World Chess Championships, and faced Magnus Carlsen with much confidence beyond his years. Kapil dominated much of the match, leaving Carlsen in a position of defeat, before the young Indian chess player failed to convert the win and settled for a draw against the five-time World Champion.

Aarit Kapil - the next chess star in the making

Aarit Kapil has been touted as the next star in Indian chess when he made the headlines after defeating Grandmaster Raset Ziatdinov at the KIIT International Open in Bhubaneshwar in Odisha in December 2024. With this, he became the youngest Indian player to beat a Grandmaster in a classical game and the third-youngest overall.

After a stunning 63-move victory over Ziatdinov, Aarit Kapil has maintained an ELO rating of 1825, making him one of the highest-rated chess players in his chess group and a rising force in the world of junior chess.

Earlier this year, Aarit Kapil became the Candidate Master (CM), the title which he currently holds. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) awarded the title of Candidate Master to Aarit despite not achieving an ELO rating of 2200. However, FIDE made an exception due to his outstanding performance, including his historic win against Grandmaster Raset Ziatdinov in December last year.

The exception has not only applied to Aarit Kapil but also to every player who put up exceptional performances in international youth and continental events, even if the ELO rating benchmark is not achieved.

Aarit Kapil eyes a podium finish at U-10 World Championships

After drawing against Magnus Carlsen in an ‘Early Titled Tuesday’ online tournament, Aarit Kapil will shift focus towards the U-10 Championships, where he is aiming for a podium finish.

Kapil won the first two rounds of the championship and will play the third round on Wednesday, hoping to maintain his winning momentum and strengthen his chance of securing a podium finish at the prestigious U-10 World Chess Championships.

Apart from the U-10 World Chess Championships, Aarit Kapil is likely to participate in the U-13 and U-9 World Championships, where he aims to further test his skills against the best young talents globally and continue his meteoric rise in the world of junior chess.