IPL 2025: RR's Nitish Rana reveals the reason for batting at no. 3 after win against CSK

Following his match-winning half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR) player Nitish Rana said that his promotion to number three in the batting order was a tactical move suggested by the coaches and he is comfortable with batting at any position.

Rana delivered his first big knock of IPL 2025 after managing just 19 runs in his first two innings. His knock of 81 in 33 balls, with 10 fours and five sixes and 58 of his runs coming in the powerplay proved to a huge difference as RR secured a narrow six run win over CSK at Guwahati on Monday.

Nitish Rana on his knock and batting at no.3

Following the game in a post-match presentation, Nitish said about his knock that he was trying to target the new ball during the powerplay as the older ball turns and stops.

"I wanted to play the field rather than the wicket or the bowler. Whenever fine leg or third-man was up, I just had to use the bowlers' pace. I felt I was hitting the ball too hard in the previous two games, that is something I analysed and changed today." Rana said.

(On him batting at 3) It was a tactical move today from the coaches. It was suggested by them, and I am okay to bat at any position. We had a conversation in the dressing room between Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour, and it was decided that I will bat at three today," he added.

How Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings?

Coming to the match, CSK opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After Jaiswal was dismissed early, an 82-run stand between Sanju Samson (20 in 16 balls, with a four and a six) and Nitish Rana (81 in 33 balls, with six fours and six fours). Later on, skipper Riyan Parag (37 in 28 balls, with two fours and two sixes) held one end steady, but he kept running out of partners. In the end, RR was restricted to 182/9 in their 20 overs.

Noor Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana (2/28) each were the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Khaleel Ahmed (2/38) also delivered a fine spell for CSK.

During the run-chase, CSK lost Rachin Ravindra early for a duck. Following that came a 46-run partnership between Rahul Tripathi (23 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. Shivam Dube (18 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Vijay Shankar (nine in six balls) fell early, reducing CSK to 92/4. Gaikwad did score a fighting 63 in 44 balls, with seven fours and a six, but his wicket changed the game for CSK, leaving them out at 129/5 in 15.5 overs. MS Dhoni (16 in 10 balls, with a four and a six), Ravindra Jadeja (32* in 22 balls, with two fours a six) and Jamie Overton (11* in four balls, with a six) tried their best, but CSK fell six runs short at 176/6 in their 20 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga (4/35) was the pick of the bowlers for RR, while Sandeep Sharma and Jofra Archer got a wicket each.

With this win, RR finally has two points in front of their name and are at the ninth spot in the points table. CSK is at the seventh spot with a win and two losses.

