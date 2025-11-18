Nigeria’s playoff defeat to DR Congo sparked controversy as coach Éric Chelle alleged “voodoo” during penalties.

Nigeria’s hopes of returning to the World Cup stage ended in dramatic fashion on Sunday, with a penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo overshadowed by extraordinary claims of “voodoo” influencing the outcome. Super Eagles manager Éric Chelle alleged that members of the Congolese staff performed gestures during the shootout, which he described as “maraboutage,” a colloquial term for magic or bewitchment.

The Voodoo Allegations

Chelle, appointed Nigeria’s coach earlier this year, confronted DR Congo’s bench after Chancel Mbemba converted the decisive spot‑kick in Rabat. He accused the opposition of waving hands and mimicking sprinkling motions during penalties, insisting these actions unsettled his players. “During the penalty shootout, the guy from Congo did some voodoo. Every time, every time,” Chelle told reporters, explaining his agitation after the match.

While Chelle’s remarks dominated headlines, DR Congo manager Sébastien Desabre dismissed the incident as “not an issue.” Nigeria captain William Troost‑Ekong avoided echoing his coach’s claims, instead praising his teammates’ effort across a grueling qualifying campaign.

The Match And Its Turning Points

Nigeria, ranked 19 places above DR Congo, began brightly when Frank Onyeka’s deflected strike gave them a third‑minute lead. That advantage evaporated quickly as Meschak Elia punished Wilfred Ndidi’s error to equalize. The Super Eagles’ attack faltered after star striker Victor Osimhen departed at half‑time with a recurring hamstring problem.

DR Congo grew stronger in extra time, with Fiston Mayele twice denied by fouls and Stanley Nwabali producing a crucial save to stop Mbemba’s header. The contest moved to penalties under driving rain, where Nigeria stumbled early. Calvin Bassey and Moses Simon missed their first two attempts, handing the initiative to Congo.

Akor Adams, Bruno Onyemaechi, and Chidera Ejuke briefly revived Nigeria’s hopes, while Nwabali saved Axel Tuanzebe’s effort. But Semi Ajayi’s miss in sudden death proved costly. Substitute goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu, introduced specifically for the shootout, denied Ajayi before Mbemba sealed Congo’s passage with a powerful strike.

What The Result Means

The 4‑3 shootout defeat means Nigeria will miss consecutive World Cups for the first time since 1990, ending a turbulent two‑year qualifying campaign. For DR Congo, the victory keeps alive their dream of a second World Cup appearance, their first since 1974 when the nation competed as Zaire.

Desabre praised his squad’s resilience, noting, “The team spirit remained high and we chose to control the game.” His players celebrated wildly, running the length of the pitch to mark a historic win. DR Congo now advances to the inter‑confederation playoffs in Mexico next March, joining Bolivia, New Caledonia, Iraq or UAE, and two Concacaf sides.