The Argentine national team has arrived in Luanda for their final friendly match of the international break against Angola. Following a open training session in Spain, this game will serve as a crucial test for Scaloni to assess fringe players.

Argentina’s national team, managed by Lionel Scaloni, has touched down in Luanda to wrap up this international window with their final friendly against Angola, scheduled for Friday evening at the Estadio 11 de Novembro. Local kickoff is 17:00, with fans in Argentina tuning in at 13:00.

Spectacular Send-Off in Spain

Elche was the scene for Argentina’s open training session before their African journey, captivating over 25,000 spectators at the Martínez Valero Stadium. The event showcased fan adoration and offered a rare glimpse into an intense hour-long practice. Scaloni’s squad fine-tuned rondo exercises, group drills, and shooting routines—crucial elements as they prepare to test depth and versatility against Angola.

Warm Spanish Hospitality

The Argentine Football Association, led by Claudio Tapia, expressed appreciation to Elche Football Club for their hospitality and smooth management that facilitated an impressive training spectacle. The event set a high-energy tone for the rest of the tour.

Final Test on African Soil

For the reigning world champions, Friday’s fixture marks the last friendly of the FIFA international break. Scaloni will use this opportunity primarily to assess squad options, offering game time to fringe and emerging players while maintaining the core setup built around Argentina’s World Cup-winning team. This strategy, intended to evaluate less frequently used talent, will help solidify selection ideas for upcoming competitive fixtures.