Team India faced a tough loss in the fourth T20 at Uppal Stadium. The Indian batters struggled during the massive run chase, and West Indies secured a solid 24-run victory.

Run Fest At Uppal As Windies Post Massive Total

West Indies batted first after the toss. The batters launched a counterattack on the Indian bowlers right from the start. The Team India bowlers found it really hard to stop the run flow. Captain Shai Hope led the team from the front with a brilliant century. He scored 102 runs and completely dominated the Indian bowling attack. The West Indies batters hit boundaries and sixes all over the park. They posted a massive 247 for three in their 20 overs. This set a huge target of 248 runs for India.

Indian Batters Falter Despite Samson And Tilak Fight

Team India stepped out to chase 248 runs but did not get the good start they needed. The Indian batters lost wickets at crucial moments under the pressure of this massive chase. Sanju Samson fought hard and top-scored with 56 runs. Tilak Varma played a solid knock of 43 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy tried to rescue the innings with his 41 runs. Abhishek Sharma scored 29 runs. However, the other batters failed to provide enough support. Shreyas Iyer went back to the pavilion for just 16 runs. Ishan Kishan managed only 6 runs. Naman got out for a duck. Axar Patel scored just three runs. India slowly lost hope of chasing down the big target.

Keemo Paul Destroys India As Arshdeep Retires Hurt

West Indies bowler Keemo Paul played the main role in destroying the Indian batting lineup. He picked up five wickets and completely crushed Team India's winning chances. He pushed India into deep pressure when he dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy (41), Prince Yadav (golden duck), and Axar Patel (3) in a single over. Gudakesh Motie took two wickets, while Shamar Springer claimed one wicket. On the other hand, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh left the field retired hurt because of an injury. India fell short of the target as they lost quick wickets and the West Indies bowlers bowled tight lines. Finally, West Indies won the match by 24 runs.

Series Tied 2-2 With Decider In Bengaluru

West Indies leveled the five-match T20 series 2-2 with this big win in Hyderabad. The final match is now extremely crucial for both teams as they fight for the series trophy. The winner of the fifth T20 on October 17 in Bengaluru will take the series home. Team India needs to fix their batting mistakes from the fourth match. They must focus on building partnerships and saving wickets while chasing big targets. Meanwhile, the great bowling performance by Keemo Paul has boosted the confidence of the West Indies team. Will India take revenge for the Uppal defeat, or will West Indies grab the series? The Bengaluru clash will give us the answer.