Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal, where the Indian hockey team kicked off the tournament with a dominant 4-1 victory against Malaysia. Six nations are participating in the event.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, and cheered for the Indian team during its opening match against Malaysia. The Indian team began its campaign in the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Malaysia.

The tournament, which is being hosted in Madhya Pradesh for the first time, will continue until November 28, with six countries participating namely, India, China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. During the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister interacted with the participating players, encouraged them and extended his best wishes for the tournament. He also unveiled the Indian team's official sports jersey on the occasion.

CM Mohan Yadav, along with State Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang and sports officials, watched the match and cheered for the Indian team during the opening match. “Today is a golden day for Madhya Pradesh. It is a matter of pride for us that the Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026 is being hosted in the state for the first time. I am here to witness the opening match between India and Malaysia, accompanied by Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang and many other sports enthusiasts who have joined us for the occasion. This remarkable women’s hockey tournament beginning from today will continue until November 28,” the CM said.

He stressed that international-standard facilities were provided at the hockey stadium and across the entire sports arena in Bhopal. “I would like to thank the Prime Minister, under whose leadership a sporting environment is developing across the country and hockey is once again returning to its golden era. At such a time, hosting a hockey tournament in Bhopal is a special achievement for us, with teams from six countries participating. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the players,” the CM said. He expressed hope that all the players would deliver their best performances while enjoying Madhya Pradesh’s hospitality.