Team India vice-captain Tilak Varma has explained the bizarre run-out involving him and Axar Patel during the third T20I against the West Indies. He revealed that a sudden flash on the advertising hoardings misled both batters into believing the ball had crossed the boundary.

Team India vice-captain Tilak Varma has broken his silence on a bizarre run-out involving him and his teammate Axar Patel in the Men in Blue’s 14-run win over the West Indies at Holkar Stadium at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 11.

Though India managed to post a solid total of 223 on the board, a bizarre run-out of Tilak Varma stole the spotlight when both batters casually stopped mid-pitch under the assumption that Axar Patel's flick had reached the boundary rope. The incident took place in the 17th over, with Gudakesh Motie bowling to Axar Patel, who flicked a low full-toss towards deep backward square leg.

However, Kamil Pooran’s sensational dive at the boundary rope prevented the boundary with exceptional athleticism, flicking the ball back into play just as it seemed destined to cross the rope. Axar Patel and Tilak Varma seemed convinced that the ball touched the boundary rope and assumed that the ball was dead.

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Axar Patel realised the danger just in time as the throw came flying back from the field. The southpaw managed to ground his bat, but Tilak Varma was oblivious as the wicketkeeper, Shai Hope, threw the ball towards Gudakesh Motie, who calmly removed the bails to complete an extraordinary dismissal that left the entire stadium stunned.

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Tilak Varma On His Bizarre Run-Out

Ahead of the fourth T20I in Hyderabad, Tilak Varma addressed the viral dismissal, revealing how a sudden flash on the advertising hoardings caused both batters to stop in their tracks.

“I personally felt that there was—hoardings are just outside the boundary line—so suddenly there was a flash. When the flash came, I personally felt that he touched [the hoardings] and came back inside,” Tilak said at the press conference.

“So, me and Axar also felt the same. That's why we both stopped at the same time. It wasn't like either I stopped first, or Axar stopped first; I felt that both felt the same. So, I felt that there was a boundary, and we stopped.

“Unfortunately, what happened was Axar turned and saw the ball. Because I was at the non-striker's end, my face was behind the ball, so I didn't see it,” he added.

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Tilak Varma was dismissed for 28 off 16 balls and marked an unforgettable moment of comedic miscommunication that quickly dominated social media discussions across the cricket world.

‘Axar Felt It Was Four’

Further speaking on the bizarre run-out, Tilak Varma explained that both he and Axar Patel mistook Kamil Pooran’s boundary-saving effort for a four, leading them to stop running mid-pitch.

The southpaw hilariously stated that he would have continued running if Axar had shouted at him, as both batters believed the ball had reached the boundary.

“And I just want to say that if someone shouted at Axar, our teammates were shouting from outside, 'Go, go, go!', Axar also didn't know, and he also felt that it was 4,” India T20I vice-captain added.

“Otherwise, if Axar had shouted a little bit, I would have run. I felt there was a boundary, which is why I was walking. But it happens. Let's see, if there is a boundary, I will not stop and will keep running," he added.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will look to take an unassailable 3-1 series lead, while the Caribbean side will be fighting to level the series and force a deciding fifth T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17.

Also Read: ICC reprimands West Indies' Powell, Rutherford for code of conduct breach