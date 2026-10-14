Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first against West Indies in the fourth T20I. India leads the five-match series 2-1 and has fielded an unchanged team. West Indies has made two changes to their playing XI.

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first in their fourth T20I of the five-match series against West Indies at Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium on Wednesday. The series is currently in India's favour by 2-1, with West Indies having a chance to win the game and set an exciting decider at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

What The Captains Said

Speaking during the toss, Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the same playing XI as the third T20I will be used. "We are going to bowl first. That's one of the major reasons - the relaid surface. We have played on such wickets before. There is going to be bounce as well because the surface is very hard. We know how destructive West Indies are, so we cannot get complacent. The emotions we maintained throughout the last match (a 14-run win while defending 223) was good. Same team," he said.

WI skipper Shai Hope said, "We would have fielded as well. It's a must-win game, so we need to pull this one back. We need to give a foundation, just being clear about how we want to go. We have to wait and see, looks good. Needs to be open-minded. Two changes for us - (Kamil) Pooran and Sampson are out, Romario (Shepherd) and Jewel Andrew are in."

Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph. (ANI)