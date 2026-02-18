Former world number two chess star Wesley So has confirmed he will return to compete in Norway Chess 2026. The grandmaster, a three-time US champion, will be making his sixth appearance at the prestigious tournament held in Oslo.

The former world number two chess star Wesley So confirmed his return to the Norway Chess competition on Wednesday. "I am delighted to be coming back to play Norway Chess. And what a pleasure to be visiting in brilliant sunshine! Toasting to a fun and challenging event! Skal!". With that cheerful message, Wesley So confirms his return to Norway Chess 2026, where he will compete for the sixth time, as per a press release.

A Decorated Career

A former world number two, So has been a constant presence at the very top of international chess for more than a decade. At his peak he crossed the 2800 rating mark and produced one of the most remarkable runs in modern chess, a 67-game unbeaten streak in classical play between 2016 and 2017. He reached the grandmaster title at just 14 years old and quickly established himself as one of the leading players of his generation.

Since then, So has built one of the most impressive resumes. He is the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Fischer Random Champion (2019), a three-time US champion, an Olympiad gold medalist with the United States, and a multiple winner of elite international tournaments. Known for his precision, control and deep preparation, he rarely gives chances away and is almost always in contention, even against the strongest opposition.

A Welcome Return

Benedicte Westre Skog, COO of Norway Chess, looks forward to welcoming him back to Oslo: "Wesley has been among the world's very best for so long, and that kind of consistency is rare. He brings calmness, depth, and real fighting strength to every game. When he plays, you know the quality will be high."

About Norway Chess

Norway Chess is one of the world's premier chess tournaments, bringing together the top male and female players in a distinctive 6-player double round-robin format. The introduction of Norway Chess Women in 2024, with equal prize funds for men and women, underscores the event's commitment to gender equality and innovation in the sport.

Norway Chess 2026 will take place from May 25 to June 5, 2026 at Deichman Bjorvika in Oslo. (ANI)