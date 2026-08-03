Cricket Australia has announced its U19 squad for the upcoming ODI and Test tour of India, featuring a refreshed 16-member team. The selection highlights Indian-origin batting prodigy Neel Patel, who is set for a special homecoming as his family roots trace back to Gujarat, a key tour location.

Cricket Australia (CA) junior selection committee announced the U19 squad for the ODI and Test tour of India on Monday, August 3. Australia’s U19 will travel to India for the three-match Youth ODI series, starting on September 18, followed by a two-match multi-day series across Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

All three Youth ODI matches and a Test at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, and the second and final multi-day match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad. Australia U19 side will be led and guided by head coach Tim Nielsen, who will look to harness the team’s depth and prepare the youngsters for the unique challenges posed by Indian conditions.

The last time India U19 and Australia U19 locked horns was during India's tour of Australia in September-October 2025, where the visitors dominated the hosts, sweeping the three-match Youth ODI series 3-0 before completing a 2-0 clean sweep in the two-match Youth Test series.

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Indian-Origin Player in Australia U19 Squad

Australia picked a completely refreshed 16-member squad for the U19 tour of India. The players who were part of the U19 World Cup this year have moved on from the age-group bracket, paving the way for a brand-new generation of rising talents to get their maiden exposure to international conditions.

The fast-bowling duo of Will Byrom and Kasey Barton headline the pace attack, while Indian-origin cricketer Neel Patel also earned his place in the Australia U19 squad for the ODI and Test tour of India. Neel’s selection grabbed the attention of Indian fans and media alike, as the young batting prodigy prepares to return to his family's roots.

The youngster was selected to represent the Australia U19 team following his impressive performance in age-group domestic cricket, playing for New South Wales (NSW) and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Cricket Club. Neel is the only Indian-origin cricketer to be selected to the Australia U19 squad for the India tour.

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This is not the first time an Indian-origin cricketer has been added to Australia's squad for the U19 series or tournaments. In the U19 World Cup 2026, Aryan Sharma and John James were also named in Australia's squad. In 2018, Australia’s U19 World Cup squad was led by Jason Sangha, who became the first player of Indian descent to captain an Australian men's representative side at a global tournament.

Neel Patel’s inclusion in Australia's U19 squad for the upcoming tour of India adds to a growing tradition of talented players bridging two cricketing cultures, ready to test their skills on the grand international stage.

Who is Neel Patel?

Neel Patel might have been born and brought up in Australia, but his roots trace back to Gujarat, where his family originally hails from. It has been reported that Neel is a second-generation Australian born to a family with deep ancestral ties to Gujarat. His surname ‘Patel’ traditionally denotes communities belonging to Gujarat’s agricultural and land-owning roots.

The 17-year-old is already a well-known name in Australian junior cricket, given his consistent performances and prolific run-scoring record. Known for his elegant top-order opening batting, Neel has built a reputation for immense patience and solid technique at the crease, allowing him to anchor innings effectively while accumulating massive scores in premier grade competitions.

Neel Patel first earned his recognition when he became one of the youngest players to score over 1,000 runs in a single calendar year of Sydney Premier Cricket First Grade, achieving this feat at the age of 16 years, while representing the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Cricket Club. In November 2025, Neel became the fifth-youngest player to score a century in NSW Premier Cricket.

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Neel Patel’s consistent and record-breaking performance in junior cricket has firmly established him as one of Australia’s promising talents. Since Australia’s U19 upcoming tour of India is scheduled to take place in Rajkot and Ahmedabad, it holds special significance for him as his family's ancestral roots trace back to the culturally rich state of Gujarat.

Though Neel has no direct memories of his family’s homeland, returning to Gujarat to play international youth cricket closes the loop on his heritage, marking an inspiring homecoming as he steps out to represent Australia on Indian soil.

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