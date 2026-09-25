During a Simon-Bolivar Cup match in Bolivia, Argentine goalkeeper Gustavo Tesonotte staged a bizarre silent protest by refusing to defend a controversial stoppage-time penalty. His decision to leave the net unguarded sparked massive online debate and led to the indefinite suspension of the match referee.

The Simon-Bolivar Cup match between Atletico Cochabamba and Wilstermann Cooperativas de Potosi witnessed bizarre yet unprecedented scenes, as the Argentine goalkeeper refused to defend a penalty as a protest against the referee at Estadio Felix Capriles in Cochabamba, Bolivia.

Atletico Cochabamba defeated Wilstermann Cooperativas 3-2 to secure all three points after the dramatic stoppage-reignited penalty incident. Junior Adiri was particularly central to the chaos, as he scored an easy penalty goal after Gustavo Tesonotte refused to defend the ball following a confrontation with the match referee during the match.

As Atletico Cochabamba secured a victory over Wilstermann Cooperativas, the match was overshadowed entirely by the Argentine goalkeeper's silent protest, which quickly became the most discussed among the local media and fans worldwide, prompting the Bolivian FA to take swift action.

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The Silent Protest That Stunned Estadio Felix Capriles

The Argentine goalkeeper Gustavo Tesonotte stunned his d Wilstermann Cooperativas teammates and the opposition by silently protesting against the referee’s decision to award a controversial penalty deep into stoppage time.

The incident took place in the dying moments of the match when Junior Adiri went down inside the penalty area under a soft challenge from onrushing goalkeeper Gustavo Tesonotte, prompting referee Carlos Arteaga to instantly point to the spot despite virtually no contact being made.

Gustavo Tesonotte and his teammates confronted the referee for 20 minutes before the Argentine goalkeeper walked away from the spot, headed straight to the right-hand post, leaned against it with his back turned, and gestured for Adiri to take the shot himself, leaving the net completely unguarded as the penalty was converted.

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Before the penalty, Atletico Cochabamba and Wilstermann Cooperativas de Potosi were level at 2-2 and battling fiercely for crucial points in the tournament before the controversial decision completely shifted the momentum of the game.

Despite no contact being made between the Argentine goalkeeper and Junior Adiri, the referee Carlos Arteaga refused to reverse his call, leading to a silent protest by Gustavo Tesonotte, which eventually cost a victory for his side.

How the Internet Reacted to Tesonotte’s Silent Stand

Argentine goalkeeper Gustavo Tesonotte’s silent refusal to defend the penalty as a protest against the referee has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts weighing in on the chaotic scenes that unfolded at Estadio Felix Capriles.

Taking to their X handles, many fans questioned the referee’s decision to award the penalty, with some calling the incident bizarre and others praising Gustavo Tesonotte for protesting the decision by refusing to defend the spot-kick. Another section of fans alleged that the referee may have been influenced by betting.

However, a few felt that the opposition should have shown fair play by deliberately missing the penalty rather than converting it into goal for his team’s victory, while others praised Tesonotte’s decision to protest the referee’s call.

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Meanwhile, the Bolivian Football Federation stepped in following the immense online uproar and media pressure. The National Referees Commission reviewed the controversial footage, officially deemed the penalty ‘inexistent,’ and handed referee Carlos Arteaga an indefinite suspension.

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