Indian contingent eyes a medal rush on Day 6 of the Asian Games 2026. Shooters Rudrankksh Patil, APS Tomar, and Niraj Kumar will lead the charge, while athletics stars Gulveer Singh and Manpreet Kaur are also in contention for podium finishes.

Rudrankksh Patil, APS Tomar and Niraj Kumar will lead India’s medal charge in shooting on Day 6 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi Nagoya, while athletics stars Gulveer Singh, Manpreet Kaur and Damneet Singh will also be in contention for podium finishes as Indian athletes look to add more medals to their tally. The day’s medal action will begin at 7:15 AM IST, with APS Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar competing in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions individual and team event, according to ESPN.

Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh will also be in contention for a medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team final at 8:30 AM IST, if they qualify from the qualification round held at 6:15 AM IST. Indian athletes will also compete in several semifinal and quarter-final matches across disciplines. In table tennis, Diya Chitale and Manush Shah will face Hong Kong’s Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in the mixed doubles quarter-finals at 6:30 AM IST, while Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade will also feature in the mixed doubles quarter-finals against China’s Lin Shidong and Kuai Man at the same time.

Team Sports in Focus

India’s women’s hockey team will take on Japan in their Pool B match at 7:30 AM IST, while kabaddi action will see the women’s team face Nepal in the semifinal at 9:30 AM IST. The men’s kabaddi team will also play their semifinal against Thailand at 10:45 AM IST.

Squash Quarter-Finals

In squash, Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar will compete in the mixed doubles quarter-final at 7:00 AM IST, while Abhay Singh will play Ryunosuke Tsukue of Japan in the men’s singles quarter-final at 9:15 AM IST. Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna will face each other in the women’s singles quarter-final at 10:00 AM IST, while Veer Chotrani will feature in the men’s singles quarter-final at 10:45 AM IST.

Canoe Sprint Final

Canoe sprint will also see medal action, with Dhanamanjuri Khwairakpam, Pooja, Soniya Devi Phairembam and Parvathy Geetha competing in the women’s kayak four 500m final at 8:10 AM IST.

Athletics Medal Events

The athletics medal events will take place in the evening session. Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayasankar Menon will compete in the women’s shot put final at 3:35 PM IST, followed by Sindhusree Ganesha and Baranica Elangoval in the women’s pole vault final at 4:33 PM IST. Gulveer Singh will compete in the men’s 10,000m final at 5:02 PM IST, while Damneet Singh and Praveen Kumar will feature in the men’s hammer throw final at 5:10 PM IST.

India’s sprinters will also be in action, with Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur competing in the men’s 100m semifinals at 4:11 PM IST and 4:19 PM IST respectively. If they qualify, both will return for the men’s 100m final at 6:50 PM IST.

Action Across Other Disciplines

Earlier in the day, Indian athletes will compete in swimming, fencing, badminton, boxing, surfing, esports and other events. Swimming action begins at 6:40 AM IST with Dhanush Suresh in the men’s 50m breaststroke heats, while multiple Indian swimmers will compete across the men’s 200m backstroke, 400m freestyle and 200m butterfly heats.

Badminton and Boxing Schedule

Badminton action includes Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s men’s doubles first-round match at 12:30 PM IST, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand’s women’s doubles first-round match at 1:30 PM IST, and Hariharan Amsakarunan-MR Arjun’s men’s doubles first-round match at 5:10 PM IST.

In boxing, Sachin will face UAE’s Abu Jajeh Mohammad in the men’s round of 16 at 10:15 AM IST, while Preeti will take on North Korea’s Mi Chol Pang in the women’s round of 16 at 2:15 PM IST. (ANI)