Wade Barrett explains his WWE absence and clears up Nikki Bella controversy. Find out what really happened.

Wade Barrett has officially addressed his sudden absence from WWE programming, putting to rest swirling rumors about his status with the company. The longtime commentator and former in-ring competitor clarified that his time off was requested and approved, not a result of disciplinary action.

Barrett, who has been a fixture on WWE’s commentary team since 2020, was notably missing from the latest episode of SmackDown. In his place, Michael Cole and Corey Graves handled the broadcast duties. Reports soon followed suggesting Barrett would be off the road entirely, sparking speculation about a possible fallout with WWE.

The Englishman responded to the chatter, confirming that he had asked for time away and would return in a couple of weeks. His absence from both RAW and SmackDown is temporary, and not connected to any internal issues.

Wade Barrett Got Recently Involved in a Controversy With WWE Superstar Nikki Bella

The speculation intensified after Barrett made comments about Nikki Bella, suggesting she was eager to prove herself against the newer generation of talent. The remarks didn’t sit well with Bella or her fanbase, leading to backlash online.

Barrett later clarified the situation, stating that he and Nikki had spoken and resolved the misunderstanding. He emphasized that their disagreement was simply a difference in perspective and condemned the personal abuse directed at Bella on social media.

“Great news, fight fans.. @NikkiAndBrie and I have spoken, we’ve smoothed things over, and I’ve graciously been allowed back into the Bella Army. Fully paid-up member since FCW 2008. A difference of perspective - to which we are all entitled - but to be clear, some of the personal abuse that gets sent to Nikki on here is reprehensible and completely out of line, so let’s cut that out immediately,” Barrett wrote.

Barrett’s voice has become a staple of WWE broadcasts, and his absence will be felt by fans. Still, Corey Graves has shown he can hold down the commentary desk in Barrett’s absence. With Barrett expected to return soon, the commentary team will likely resume its familiar rhythm.