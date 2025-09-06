WWE SmackDown Could See These 5 Names Replace John Cena As He Nears Retirement
With John Cena wrapping up his SmackDown run, WWE may turn to these five potential replacements.
Rey Mysterio Could Step Back Into The Spotlight
Rey Mysterio hasn’t wrestled on WWE television since April 18, 2025. His only recent appearance was at a live event in Mexico City. With John Cena nearing the end of his SmackDown run, Mysterio could be the perfect veteran to step in. His massive fan base and legacy make him a natural fit to carry the torch on Friday nights.
Ilja Dragunov Might Be Cleared For A Comeback
Ilja Dragunov has been out of action since suffering an injury in September last year. According to PWInsider, the former NXT Champion is either fully cleared or close to it. If WWE is looking to inject fresh energy into SmackDown, Dragunov’s intensity and in-ring style could be just what the brand needs in Cena’s absence.
Tony D’Angelo Could Make His Main Roster Debut
Backstage praise continues to build for Tony D’Angelo, especially after his run as NXT North American Champion. He’s also the only wrestler to pin Oba Femi. Reports from JoeyVotes and TC suggest a main roster call-up is being discussed.
With Cena wrapping up his SmackDown chapter, Tony could debut on the blue brand and be groomed as a long-term replacement.
Tama Tonga’s Return Could Shake Up SmackDown
Tama Tonga has been sidelined due to injury, but his allies remain active in the MFT faction alongside Solo Sikoa. If Tonga is ready to return, WWE could bring him back to SmackDown and plug him into the ongoing storyline.
His comeback would add depth to the faction and position him as a contender to fill Cena’s void.
Otis Might Switch Brands For A Fresh Start
Otis has been off WWE television since his loss to Rusev on May 5, 2025. Though he’s part of RAW, he recently appeared in AAA with Omos. Triple H could opt to bring Otis to SmackDown instead, giving the fan-favorite a fresh platform.
His charisma and connection with the audience make him a viable option to replace Cena’s presence on the show.