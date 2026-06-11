NECO Master Blaster owner Anand Jayaswal praised his women's team for dominating the Vidarbha Women's Premier League (VPL) 2026. He urged players to use the league as a platform to showcase their talent and aim to represent India.

Jayaswal praises 'superb' performance

NECO Master Blaster owner Anand Jayaswal has praised the performances of the franchise's women's team in the Vidarbha Women's Premier League (VPL) 2026 and encouraged players to make the most of the platform to showcase their talent and pursue their dream of representing India.

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Speaking after the team's impressive run in the tournament, Jayaswal expressed his happiness at the way the players have performed this season. "Superb. It's a very good feeling. Last year, didn't go our way but this year they are dominating on the field. We are very happy and proud of the way they are playing, whether it is batting, bowling, or fielding," said Jayaswal.

Vision to promote women's cricket

He also outlined NECO Master Blaster's vision of promoting sports and creating opportunities for players, particularly in women's cricket. "At NECO Master Blaster, we want to promote sports and cricket for women, men, and other sports as well. We are very confident and are especially focused on promoting women's cricket. As you can see, the popularity of women's cricket is increasing in India. Last year, our women's team won the World Cup, and we are hopeful that more and more girls from the Vidarbha region, especially from NECO Master Blaster, will go on to represent the country," he said.

'Capitalise on the opportunity'

Addressing the players participating in the Vidarbha Women's Premier League, Jayaswal urged them to seize the opportunity and perform to the best of their abilities. "You have a very good opportunity through the Vidarbha Premier League. Capitalise on it, play well, showcase your talent, and work towards representing India," he added.

NECO Master Blaster Women have been among the standout teams in VPL 2026, with the players delivering strong performances across batting, bowling, and fielding. (ANI)