A man with no tech experience helped North Korean operatives access U.S. company systems through remote jobs, earning nearly $1 million using fake resumes and IDs. Federal investigators say the scam poses serious national security risks.

In a time when remote jobs are common and tech firms hire globally, one man found a way to turn this system into a front for international fraud. Minh Phuong Ngoc Vong, who had no background in software development, earned nearly $1 million from 13 US-based tech companies, without writing a single line of code.

To his employers, Vong appeared to be a regular remote IT worker. But according to US federal authorities, he was part of a secretive and dangerous operation that allowed North Korean operatives to work inside American companies—posing a serious national security risk.

Multiple jobs, zero skills

Between 2021 and 2024, Vong allegedly held remote jobs at 13 companies. He was hired as a senior software engineer and paid a total of around $970,000. But investigators say he didn’t do the work himself. Instead, his computer and login credentials were used by foreign developers based overseas, mostly in China, who were believed to be working for the North Korean regime.

These foreign developers logged into U.S. systems using Vong’s access, doing the work remotely under his name. Some of these companies were reportedly working on projects linked to US government agencies like the Federal Aviation Administration.

A fake resume built for fraud

Vong got these jobs by lying. His resumes said he had more than 10 years of software experience, a U.S. college degree, and even government-level security clearance. But in reality, he had none of these. Before the scam, he worked at a nail salon and had no formal tech training at all.

Despite this, he managed to clear job interviews, background checks, and get access to company systems—all using a completely fake identity.

It all started in a mobile game

According to federal reports, the scam began when Vong was contacted through a mobile game chat by someone using the name “William James.” This person offered Vong money in exchange for applying to remote jobs and handing over system access once hired.

Investigators believe “William James” is actually a North Korean national who helped Vong build fake applications and route the earnings back to North Korea. Once Vong was hired, his devices were used by the real developers in China to log into American company systems in real time.

A small clue cracked the case

The fraud was finally discovered when one company noticed a red flag. During a video-based ID check, the screenshots of Vong taken during different interview stages didn’t match. This led to deeper checks and eventually, a federal investigation that uncovered the entire operation.

A wake-up call for remote hiring

Experts now say this case is a warning to companies everywhere. While remote hiring can bring talent from all over the world, it also comes with serious risks if proper checks are skipped. The fact that someone without any tech knowledge could help foreign agents access sensitive US systems shows how easily these gaps can be exploited.

U.S. authorities believe this is part of a larger North Korean strategy to place its citizens in overseas tech jobs to both earn money and gather intelligence. The investigation is ongoing, and federal agencies are now advising stricter hiring and cybersecurity protocols—especially for roles connected to government work.