Virat Kohli's Test retirement announcement surprised many, including a paparazzi who expressed disappointment and vowed to stop watching cricket. Kohli and his wife Anushka were returning from Vrindhavan when the incident occurred at Mumbai Airport.

Team India star batter Virat Kohli left the Indian cricket fraternity surprised by announcing his sudden retirement from Test Cricket before the tour of England. On Monday, Kohli took to his Instagram handle to announce his decision to call time on his illustrious Test career after 14 years and 123 matches.

Before announcing his retirement from the longest format of the game, Virat Kohli had already communicated about his willingness to step away from red-ball cricket to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who reportedly urged the ace batter to reconsider his decision on Test retirement, given the vitality of the five-match Test series against England. However, the veteran Indian batter was very much firm on his decision, eventually pulling the curtains down on his Test career.

Virat Kohli’s Test retirement came just a few days after Rohit Sharma decided to quit red-ball cricket after he was sacked from the captaincy ahead of the England tour, which is scheduled to take place on June 20. Kohli and Rohit already retired from T20Is after Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph last year.

Paparazzi unhappy with Virat Kohli’s Test retirement

A day after announcing his Test retirement, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma headed to Vrindhavan to seek the blessings of Maharaj Premachand and returned to Mumbai on Tuesday, May 13. In a video that went viral on social media, Kohli and Anushka can be seen exiting the Mumbai Airport and making their way towards the car, while shutterbugs are seen capturing the couple.

However, one of the paparazzi expressed his disappointment over Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket, while stating that he would not watch cricket anymore.

Paparazzi can be heard saying, “Kohli sir, hello. Aapne galat kiya, retirement kyun liya? Ab hum cricket he nahi dekhenge. Mai ab cricket nahi dekhunga. (You did wrong. Why did you take retirement? We won't watch cricket any longer. I won't see cricket."

Paparazzi’s comment left Virat Kohli visibly surprised and was taken aback by shutterbugs comment, while Anushka Sharma maintained poker face as the couple walked towards the car.

Virat Kohli finished his illustrious Test career as the fourth-leading run-getter amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches. He also led Team India from 2014 to 2022, winning 40 matches in 68 matches, making him the most successful Asian captain in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli returns to play IPL 2025 on May 17

Virat Kohli is set to make his appearance in the IPL 2025 since his Test retirement when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17. The ongoing IPL season will resume after being suspended for a week due to cross border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Kohli has been in an incredible form in the IPL 2025, amassing 505 runs, including seven fifties, at an average of 63.12 in 11 matches.

Kohli is one of the strong contenders to win the Orange Cap this season as he is currently fourth on the leading run-getters chart, behind Suryakumar Yadav (510), Sai Sudharsan (509), and Shubman Gill (508).

As IPL 2025 set to resume, Virat Kohli will come up with good performances not only to retain his Orange Cap but also playing a role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s quest for the maiden title of the tournament, which has eluded them since the first IPL season in 2008.