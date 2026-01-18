Virat Kohli hit his record-extending 54th ODI century during India's chase of 338 in the third ODI vs New Zealand. Earlier, centuries from Daryl Mitchell (137) and Glenn Phillips (106) propelled the Kiwis to a massive total of 337/8.

Indian stalwart Virat Kohli slammed his 85th international century and 54th record-extending century in ODI cricket during the third and final ODI against New Zealand at the Holkarf Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Kohli reached the glorious landmark in 91 deliveries.

After scoring his 54th hundred, Kohli now has seven (or more) ODI hundreds against five different opponents: 10 vs Sri Lanka, 9 vs West Indies, 8 vs Australia, 7 vs South Africa, and 7 vs New Zealand. This was also Kohli's 41st hundred in India.

Kohli's century came when India were chasing a tough target of 338 runs. His hundred has kept India's hopes alive in the do-or-die contest in Indoor against the New Zealand.

New Zealand Captain Injured

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell sustained a left calf injury while fielding during the third ODI against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The development was confirmed by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on their social handle X. The NZC further added that Bracewell is unlikely to return for the remainder of the match, and Daryl Mitchell will be the stand-in on-field captain for the Black Caps.

"Michael Bracewell left the field after sustaining a left calf injury and is unlikely to return. Daryl Mitchell is standing in as on-field captain," NZC wrote on X.

New Zealand Innings

Earlier, New Zealand posted a challenging score of 337/8 in 50 overs in the do-or-die contest against India in Indoor after being asked to bat first.

Daryl Mitchell smashed his consecutive century in the series. The right-handed batter hammered 137 runs off 131 deliveries, including 15 fours and one six.

Glenn Phillips played a superb knock of 106 runs off 88 deliveries, with nine fours and three sixes.

Towards the end, captain Michael Bracewell's unbeaten 28 off 18 deliveries, including four boundaries, guided New Zealand to 337/8 in 50 overs.

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh (3/63) and Harshit Rana (3/84) scalped three wickets each for India.

The three-match ODI series is levelled 1-1, with India winning the first and New Zealand clinching the second.

Brief Score

Brief score: New Zealand 337/8 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 137, Glenn Phillips 106; Arshdeep Singh 3/63, Harshit Rana 3/84) vs India. (ANI)