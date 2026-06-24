Retaining top Australian white-ball cricketers is the BBL's 'number one priority,' says league head Alistair Dobson. Cricket Australia is exploring a privatisation model to increase salary caps and compete with lucrative overseas leagues.

BBL's top priority is retaining local stars

Retaining Australia's leading domestic white-ball cricketers has emerged as the top priority for the Big Bash League (BBL) as Cricket Australia continues to explore a hybrid privatisation model aimed at strengthening the competition's financial future.

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Alistair Dobson, head of the Big Bash Leagues, said the competition must ensure local stars remain committed to the BBL despite growing financial opportunities in overseas franchise tournaments. "We've got to work day and night to make sure we keep our best players playing in Australia," Dobson told SEN, as per ESPNCricinfo. "Every year we have Test players coming in and out, and that's been a part of the life of the BBL for 15 years now, but having our best, particularly our white-ball players, playing in the BBL is what's made the competition great. It's almost our number one priority to focus on that group of players and ensure that they feel valued and are part of our competition and can keep being the backbone of our league. That's right in front of my mind," he said.

Salary cap increase key to staying competitive

The comments come amid concerns that top Australian players can earn significantly more in overseas leagues, while leading overseas recruits in the BBL draft can receive contracts worth up to AU$420,000. Dobson said increasing club salary caps would be central to ensuring Australian players remain competitive with opportunities available around the world. "I think one of the key objectives for us is to be able to bring more money into the salary cap in the future so that, importantly, not only do the best overseas players want to come and play in the BBL, but our best local Australian players, and particularly the stars that really underpin our competition, get paid what they're worth, not just compared to overseas players, but compared to the opportunities that are presenting around the world, which are growing rapidly, and increasingly it's hard for us to keep pace with that in the current model," he said, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Privatisation model under discussion

The proposed privatisation structure remains under discussion, with different state associations taking varying positions on whether to sell stakes in their franchises. Any final model also requires agreement with the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA), which has expressed concerns about the current player payment framework.

Dobson acknowledged that determining how additional investment would be distributed among players was a key part of ongoing discussions with the ACA. "Part of the work we're doing with the ACA now is if we were to move into a privatised model and more capital or an injection was to come into the game, how do we best apportion that to different parts of the playing group," he said, according to the report. "From my perspective, clearly putting as much of that into the BBL and WBBL salary caps is going to be important because that underpins the ability for us to put the best teams on the field," he added.

WBBL faces similar global competition

The financial pressures are also being felt in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), where rising salaries in overseas competitions such as India's Women's Premier League and England's Hundred are increasing competition for talent. "From a quality perspective, the same truth exists for the WBBL that we need to be competitive globally. We need to keep investing in the WBBL. The players are rightly now incredibly well-rewarded around the world to play in the WPL in India and now the Hundred in the UK. So the same challenges on the women's side exist as they do on the men's," Dobson said, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Melbourne franchise merger and future outlook

Dobson also addressed the controversy surrounding Cricket Victoria's recent proposal to merge the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars into a single franchise, a plan that has since been delayed for at least another season. "I think both teams, and both teams from both clubs, men's and women's, are set up in good shape from a list perspective," he said.

"We've got to do some work now to bring those fans back on that journey for the clubs with Cricket Victoria. I think once they start to see the season come to life and for what's true for the BBL, which is fun, family entertainment, summer nights of cricket, those things will hold true," he added.

Despite resistance from some stakeholders, Dobson believes Australian cricket must prepare for major structural changes occurring across the global game. "I think, globally, the game's going through a pretty seismic change," he said, according to the report.

Future plans and international expansion

Separately, Dobson said a decision on staging the opening match of the next BBL season in Chennai was close, adding that organisers were optimistic about the proposal. He also indicated the upcoming WBBL season could begin with a double-header at Melbourne's Junction Oval under its newly installed floodlights. (ANI)