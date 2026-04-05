Virat Kohli reveals the intense rivalry in RCB vs CSK matches in Bengaluru stems from passionate fans. He notes that while RCB fans don't travel much, CSK fans turn up in large numbers, creating a unique, competitive atmosphere at Chinnaswamy.

Kohli on the Unique RCB-CSK Rivalry

Virat Kohli has opened up about why Indian Premier League (IPL) matches between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium are always charged with extraordinary energy and competitive spirit. Speaking in a video clip shared by Star Sports on Instagram, Kohli explained that the intensity of the encounters stems not only from on-field rivalries but also from passionate fan support. Notably, the video, which was shared by Stars Sports, was from 2025. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

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"One team we've historically had the most intense games against, I feel, is CSK in Bengaluru, because when we play CSK, a lot of Chennai fans turn up here as well. At their stadium, there are just CSK fans everywhere. In Bengaluru, people are welcoming, like, 'Come and see the game.' But in Chennai, it's all yellow, it's like, 'we won't let you in,'" Kohli said to JioStar.

The former Bengaluru captain added that while RCB fans rarely travel to Chennai, CSK supporters make their presence felt in huge numbers in Bengaluru. "They buy tickets very early and often end up occupying an entire section of the stadium. That creates a unique atmosphere in CSK vs RCB games, with the tension and banter between fans over who is louder. And, of course, the game itself becomes very intense and competitive. That environment, I would say, is the most exciting," Kohli said.

RCB's Strong Start to IPL 2026

The defending champions, RCB, have started their IPL 2026 campaign on a fantastic note. RCB thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the tournament opener. Virat Kohli played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 38-ball 69, including five fours and as many sixes, that helped his side to chase down the challenging target of 202 runs in 15.4 overs.

On Sunday, the defending champions will next face struggling Chennai Super Kings, who have lost two consecutive matches in the ongoing IPL season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad:

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal. (ANI)