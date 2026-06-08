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'I Didn't Want to Join RCB': Rajat Patidar's Reluctance Before Becoming a 2-Time IPL-Winning Captain
Rajat Patidar, after leading RCB to IPL titles in 2025-26, revealed he was hesitant to join in 2022. From being unsold and nearly missing his chance due to his wedding, he rose to become a two-time IPL-winning captain for the franchise.
Rajat Patidar Turns RCB Fortunes
The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captains, Virat Kohli, Daniel Vettori, Anil Kumble, and Kevin Pietersen have all led the team, but failed to get hold of the coveted IPL trophy. For 17 IPL seasons, the RCB trophy cabinet has remained empty, a frustrating void for the franchise that boasted some of the most formidable batting lineups in the tournament's history.
However, the fortunes of the RCB turned when the team management decided to hand over captaincy duties to Rajat Patidar, succeeding Faf du Plessis, who moved to Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025. Despite having captaincy experience only in domestic cricket, the RCB, endorsed by Virat Kohli, appointed Patidar to lead the team in the IPL.
Rajat Patidar's appointment as RCB's captain raised several eyebrows, as he was handed the reins of a star-studded line-up despite his lack of leadership experience at the top-tier T20 cricket, forcing him to immediately justify the management’s bold gamble.
Two Years, Two IPL Titles
Rajat Patidar's appointment as RCB captain eventually served as the ultimate catalyst for their transformation, silencing every doubter by leading a cohesive, revitalized unit to the elusive title that had escaped the grasp of legends for nearly two decades.
In 2025, under Patidar's leadership, the Bengaluru outfit ended their 18-year drought of an IPL title, defeating the Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad. In the recently concluded season, RCB successfully defended their maiden IPL crown, defeating the Gujarat Titans at the same venue where they realised their dream of becoming the IPL champions.
From 17 seasons without a title to back-to-back championships, Rajat Patidar's captaincy has redefined the franchise's identity, transforming them from perennial underachievers into a clinical, championship-winning machine that now sets the gold standard for the rest of the league.
Also Read: 'Calm captain' Rajat Patidar key to RCB's IPL 2026 win: Dinesh Karthik
'Never Wanted to Join RCB Team'
After leading the RCB to consecutive IPL titles in 2025 and 2026, skipper Rajat Patidar made a shocking statement. In an interview with Rotoris on YouTube, the 32-year-old revealed that he was hesitant to join the franchise as he was called in as a replacement in 2022, and the chances of getting a game were slim.
"It's true, I never wanted to join the RCB team. I was a little hesitant that they were calling me as a replacement, so definitely they will not give me a chance to play, and that was also the feedback I received when I joined the camp." Patidar said.
"They told me very clearly that, 'We have brought you in as a replacement, so relax, chill. If someone gets injured, only then will you get a chance," he added.
🔴 HONESTLY, I DIDN’T WANT TO JOIN RCB – SHOCKING STATEMENT BY RAJAT PATIDAR 🤯
🎙️: I didn't really want to rejoin RCB because I was told I was coming in as a replacement and would only get a chance if someone got injured. My wedding date was already fixed, and I don't see… pic.twitter.com/Bc3ys3Txzc
— Sam (@cricsam02) June 7, 2026
'Date For My Marriage Was Fixed'
Further speaking on his initial hesitation to join the RCB, Patidar stated his marriage was fixed, and he didn't want to disrupt the wedding preparations that were already underway, as he had already gone unsold in the IPL 2022 auction.
"Honestly, I didn't really want to come here. The date for my marriage was fixed as well. I spoke to a lot of people in that situation. I was crystal clear that I did not want to come, because I didn't see myself coming in and just being on the bench the entire time," the Madhya Pradesh cricketer said.
Also Read: Emotional RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Dedicates IPL 2026 Win to 11 Fans Lost in Tragedy
From Being Unsold to Two IPL Trophies
Rajat Patidar joined the RCB in 2021 but had a poor campaign, as he aggregated 71 runs at an average of 17.75 at a strike rate of 114.12 and went unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction. When Luvnith Sisodia was ruled out of the 2022 season due to injury, Patidar was called back to the side as a replacement.
Patidar proved his worth with his impressive performance, as he aggregated 333 runs, including a century in the Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants, at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 152.75 in 8 matches. Patidar was ruled out of the 2023 season due to an Achilles heel injury before bouncing back in the IPL 2024 to score 395 runs across 13 innings at an average of 30.38 and a strike rate of 177.13.
In the next two IPL seasons, Patidar emerged as a transformative leader and a batting cornerstone, evolving from a dependable middle-order asset into the architect of the franchise's first-ever dynasty. Across two seasons, Rajat Patidar has aggregated 813 runs, including 7 fifties, at an average of 32.52 and a strike rate of 170.44 in 30 matches.
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