Portugal's coach, Roberto Martínez, announced a 27-man squad for the World Cup, but added one more name. He included the late Diogo Jota, a player whose life and game were cut short, as the team's honorary 28th member.

Portugal's coach, Roberto Martínez, sat before the media to announce his team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He began to speak.

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"This final list contains 27 players, plus one..." he said. That one extra name was Diogo Jota, a player whose life and dreams ended too soon. Martínez added him to the dream squad, and for a moment, the football world was overcome with emotion. The coach paused, then continued.

"Jota is our strength and our joy. We are on this journey to fulfil his dream," Martínez finished. And it's true. Jota’s biggest dream was to lift the World Cup trophy alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal team. If fate hadn't intervened, he would have surely been in the squad, playing alongside the legend in the forward line.

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A Dream Interrupted: The Day Fate Changed Everything

There was another reason why playing for his country in the United States was Jota's goal. For that, we need to go back a bit. It was October 16, 2022, just a month before the World Cup in Qatar. The Liverpool-Manchester City clash at Anfield was in its final moments.

Even though Liverpool was struggling in the league, a win against City brought immense joy to the Anfield crowd. But that joy was short-lived, all because of Jota. With just minutes left for the final whistle, Jota fell to the ground. It was a calf injury. The next thing everyone saw was Jota being carried off the field on a stretcher.

He needed a month to rest, and many more days to recover. That injury meant Jota had to forget about the World Cup. For any footballer, that's the most heartbreaking moment. The Portuguese star was denied his first World Cup.

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But life had some good things in store for him too. He won the Premier League title and the 2025 UEFA Nations League with Portugal. He married his long-time partner, Rute, and they had three children. It had only been a few hours since Jota, basking in the love of Anfield, had introduced Rute to the world as his life partner.

And then came that day... the day Jota had to leave the grand field of life without a proper goodbye. The day death came like a flame during a journey with his brother. Even today, one can't think of that day without a shudder.

The Anfield No. 20: A Legacy That Stays on the Pitch

On the lawns outside Anfield, red flowers appeared for Jota. His No. 20 jersey was laid out there. The words on it read: "In loving memory of the lad from Portugal, forever a champion!". That day, the bright English summer day in Liverpool felt unusually dark.

Jota was an incredible dribbler, a finisher who could slice through defences in the penalty box. As a striker, winger, or false nine, Jota's performances in the No. 20 jersey are still fresh in the minds of football fans. He became a key player in Jürgen Klopp's army, and fans even gave him a nickname: Jota the Slotter.

Perhaps, for this World Cup, where Portugal is considered a top contender, Martínez couldn't have found a better person than Jota to score goals. He wouldn't have just been a substitute for the legend; he could have been a regular in the starting eleven. But that unexpected call from destiny changed everything.

Jota is with Portugal in spirit. His No. 21 jersey will be worn by his dear friend, Rúben Neves. "Jota will be a source of strength for us to achieve our big goal," said Neves. Let's hope the team, led by a legend, can gift that moment to Jota.

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