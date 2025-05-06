Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli opened up on his loyalty to the Red and Gold franchise over the years and why he stepped down from captaincy in 2021.

Virat was speaking on the latest episode of the RCB Podcast, released on the franchise's Youtube Channel. Virat has been stuck with RCB since the start of his international career in 2008, despite not being able to win a trophy with them. He is the franchise's all-time highest run-getter, with 8,933 runs in 278 matches and 269 innings at an average of 39.52, with eight centuries and 64 fifties.

Virat Kohli on loyatly towards RCB

Speaking about sticking around with the team for so long, Virat revealed that he had the opportunity to explore newer teams in the IPL during the peak of his career from 2016-19, but he stuck around because of the "relationship and mutual respect" established with the franchise over the years and how nothing is above the love from the fans he gets.

"I've mentioned this before, I had the opportunity to explore, to look elsewhere, especially in the very prime peak years of my career from 16 to 19. I had constant suggestions and what not to switch and this, that and the other," he said.

Virat said that he did think about maybe switching his team, but in the end, questioned himself if going to a completely new franchise, adjusting there, was more important or to stay with a team where he earned a proper respect of everyone over the years.

"And I am just going to see it through now. Whether we win or do not win, it is fine. This is my moment. The love that I have received from the fans, I do not think any silverware or any trophy can come close to that. Because the impact of that love from people hits you very differently to winning something, and the next morning it is all gone. This, I feel, will stay with me for life," he added.

Kohli on quitting captaincy

He also revealed that at one point, things got difficult for him while captaining RCB and India simultaneously, as attention and expectations were always on him, both as a batter and a captain, all the time.

"I was always in this space, what do I do? I was exposed to it 24/7. It did get very tough on me, and it did get too much in the end. That is why I stepped down because I felt like, if I have decided I want to be in this place, I needed to be happy. I need to have a space in my life where I can just come and play my cricket without being judged, without being looked at as, what are you going to do this season? What's going to happen now?," he added.

In the ongoing IPL, Virat is at the top of run-scoring charts with 505 runs in 11 matches at an average of 63.12, with seven half-centuries and the best score of 73*. His strike rate is 143.46. His team is at the top of the table with eight wins and three losses and will play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on May 9.