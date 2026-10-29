Indian captain Shubman Gill has arrived in Auckland to lead the team in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, starting on November 4, following a successful T20I run against the Kiwis.

Shubman Gill Arrives in Auckland for ODI Series

Auckland [New Zealand], October 29 (ANI): The Indian skipper Shubman Gill reached Auckland ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand on Thursday. The Indian ODI and Test skipper Gill reached Auckland as the Men in Blue gear up for the fourth T20I against the Kiwis at Eden Park, with the series already in the bag by 3-0 with two games left. The five-match ODI series, marking the return of superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will start on November 4, with the first match at this venue.

After reaching, the Indian superstar was seen meeting and clicking pictures with local fans and players. Before heading to practice, Gill was also seen chatting with his long-time friend and T20I superstar Abhishek Sharma, who unleashed a 38-ball 113 against the Kiwis during the chase of 199 runs at Wellington in the previous match. Shubman had a nets session, hitting a few balls as he looks to find his groove for his third overseas assignment as an ODI captain following a disastrous tour to Australia last year and a series loss in England earlier this year.

Captain's Form and Career Statistics

Gill, who will be leading the ODI squad after the third ODI for preparations of two-match Test series from November 19 onwards, has been in superb touch in ODIs this year, with 895 runs in 12 matches and 11 innings at an average of 111.87 and a strike rate of 118.70, with three centuries and five fifties, with a best score of 223* against West Indies. His previous outing against WI at home saw him smash 334 runs in three matches, with a 110-run knock in Kerala and then a masterclass 223* while chasing 406 at Guwahati. He was dismissed for just one in the final ODI. This year in 15 international games, Gill has made 1,095 runs in 15 innings at an average of 91.25 and a strike rate of above 100, with four centuries and six fifties.

Leadership Record and Milestones

He has been enjoying a sensational run as a captain, having scored 2,258 runs in 31 matches and 37 innings as a skipper at an average of 72.83, with nine centuries and nine fifties, with a best score of 269. Having led India in T20Is during the tour of Zimbabwe back in 2024, days after the World Cup triumph, Gill was elevated to Test captaincy ahead of the England Tests last year away from home, securing a 2-2 draw. Gill had a memorable tour, scoring 754 runs across five matches with four centuries. Following this tour, the Punjabi batter was also announced as India's ODI captain, taking over the reins from Champions Trophy 2025-winning skipper Rohit Sharma, starting from the Australia tour later that year.

Shubman will be chasing the 8,000-run international mark in the tour, having made 7,625 runs in 149 matches and 182 innings at an average of 47.95, with 23 centuries and 32 fifties, including a best score of 269. The skipper would be eyeing the 4,000-run mark in ODIs, currently sitting at 3,713 runs in 70 ODIs and 69 innings at an average of 64.01, with a strike rate of 103.31, including 11 tons and 20 fifties. (ANI)

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