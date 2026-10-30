Kumar Sangakkara accused Ryanair staff at Dublin Airport of discriminatory and threatening behaviour towards his family. The airline responded, saying the dispute arose after he initially refused to present mandatory visa documents before boarding his flight to Bristol.

Former Sri Lanka captain and batting legend Kumar Sangakkara’s allegations of ‘discrimination’ and ‘threatening behavior’ at Dublin Airport have met a firm response from Ryanair, which he described as ‘shocking’ on social media.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Sangakkara, who recently turned 49, shared details of his unpleasant interaction with airline personnel during a trip with his family. Expressing his dismay, the former Sri Lanka captain stated that he and his family faced unacceptable treatment while boarding a flight in Dublin.

“Has anyone experienced discriminatory gate personnel @Ryanair in Dublin?" I, with my family, just did, and it was shocking. The tone of address and the mishandling of procedure, and the threatening behavior. Unacceptable for any passenger." Sangakkara wrote.

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The former Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) President’s tweet has sparked discussions across social media, with fans and users, especially Sri Lankan tech entrepreneur Sanjiva Weerawarana, sharing his own experiences of bias, writing that he was "done" traveling to Western countries due to such treatment.

Also Read: Kumar Sangakkara Accuses Ryanair Staff of Discriminatory Behavior

Ryanair Breaks Silence on Sangakkara’s Allegations

Hours after Kumar Sangakkara put out a tweet with allegations of mistreatment, the airline issued an official statement addressing the incident, which caught unwarranted scrutiny from the global sports community.

In an official statement shared with Asianet Newsable, a representative of the Dublin-based airline clarified that the disagreement arose over standard travel compliance checks during pre-flight boarding. In a statement, Ryanair stated that the former cricketer refused to present mandatory visa documentation upon request.

“This passenger (Kumar Sangakkara) refused to provide the required visa documentation when requested by a gate agent carrying out mandatory immigration checks,” a Ryanair statement read.

“Following completion of these checks and verification of this passenger’s eligibility to travel, this passenger travelled on this scheduled flight from Dublin to Bristol (28 Oct),” the statement added.

Ryanair’s response to the allegations of discrimination by Kumar Sangakkara marks the first official clarification from the airline following intense online discourse over passenger treatment and airport gate protocols.

Sangakkara’s Illustrious Career

Amid Kumar Sangakkara’s recent allegations of unprofessional behavior at Dublin Airport and Ryanair’s response to his allegations, the former Sri Lanka skipper remains one of world cricket's most revered figures.

Making his international debut for Sri Lanka in July 2000, Sangakkara went out to establish himself as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batters in the world. In his 594 matches, Sangakkara amassed 28016 runs, including 63 centuries and 153 fifties, at an average of 46.77.

As a wicketkeeper, the former Sri Lanka captain inflicted 678 dismissals, including 539 catches and 139 stumpings across all formats. Kumar Sangakkara also featured in the IPL, representing Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Deccan Chargers, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Across 71 matches in the tournament between 2008 and 2013, he scored 1,687 runs, including 10 half-centuries.

Beyond his stellar international career, Sangakkara also made history off the pitch in October 2019 by becoming the first non-British President of the prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). Currently, Kumar Sangakkara is serving as the Director of Cricket and head coach of the Rajasthan Royals.

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