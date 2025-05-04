Real Madrid FC talisman Vinicius Junior has rejected a million-dollar move to Saudi Arabia and is likely to stay at the club, according to reports. Back in early 2025, speculation was rife that the left-winger might leave the Santiago Bernabéu, possibly in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plays for Al-Nassr. However, reports indicate that everyone at Real Madrid is convinced he would stay.

Spanish newspaper MARCA has reported that the announcement of Vinicius’ contract extension would happen at the end of the season. The new deal is expected to last till 2030, restructuring the team around Vinicius. It is to note that the current manager Carlo Ancelotti would leave the club at the end of the season, with possibilities of former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso taking over.

Vinicius has been generating interest from clubs such as Al-Ahli, Al Hilal and Al Nassr. A record-breaking bid, which would surpass Neymar’s transfer to PSG from Barcelona, was estimated at 350 million euros. Earlier, Vinicius had reportedly turned down a one billion euro offer staggered over five seasons.

Real Madrid had reportedly considered the possibility of bringing Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in case Vinicius Jr departs to Saudi. The 24-year-old has had a frustrating season, with increasing tension between him and his teammates. Vinicius Jr wanted to be the top-earner at the club, surpassing Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. He had also lashed out at defensive midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during Real Madrid’s game in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. He was also mocked by Manchester City fans with a tifo of their midfielder Rodri’s picture with the Ballon d’Or captioned “Stop crying your heart out.”

Vinicius has scored 11 goals, and assisted 7 goals for Real Madrid in 27 appearances. He has scored 8 goals and assisted 3 in 12 Champions League appearances. However, he had faced criticism for letting the team down on several occasions, including the fixture against English club Arsenal FC. The team also had a season to forget, losing out on the UEFA Champions League, Copa Del Rey, and Spanish supercup. They are also on the verge of losing out on the domestic league title, which would require them to win every match and expect leaders Barcelona to drop points in the upcoming fixtures.