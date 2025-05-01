Football Transfer Rumours: Haaland to Barcelona in 2026?

Barcelona are pushing to sign Man City forward Erlin Haaland in 2026, with the help of their contract with Nike to pump in more funds for a deal worth €175m (£149.1m).
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who is on-loan at Aston Villa, wanted to join Barcelona but the Catalan club will not be able to meet his £40m price tag.
Manchester United are prepared for a deal worth €150m (£127.8m) to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who also attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City.
Manchester City are not willing to accept any loan offers for Jack Grealish, who is targeted by Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspurs for the summer signing.
Newcastle are in the lead of the race to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who has also been targeted by Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City.
Atletico Madrid are ready to make an offer worth €110m (£93.7m) in order to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer transfer window.
Saudi Arabia clubs have reportedly kept aside an offer worth €800m (£681.5m) to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. They are also targeting Madrid manager Carlos Ancelotti.
Liverpool have expressed their interest to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in the summer transfer window.
Chelsea may sign Strasbourg's Emanuel Emegha and Ipswich's Delap after being impressed by their performances.
Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku's agents have offered him to Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Tottenham as a possible signing in the summer transfer window.
