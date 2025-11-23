Adam Gilchrist, holder of the fastest Ashes century, lauded Travis Head's 69-ball ton in Perth, calling it 'above mine' due to the tense match situation. Head's fiery 123 helped Australia chase down 205 runs with ease on day two.

Gilchrist Hails Head's 'Frenetic' Ashes Century

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist, holding the record for the fastest Ashes century of all time, hailed compatriot Travis Head's 69-ball ton, the second-fastest in the series' rich and illustrious history, as "above his" knock given the "frenetic pace" the match was moving at.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While England's 'Bazball' approach was a massive failure across both innings, the left-handed opener made things even worse for the visitors, giving them a taste of their own medicine as his fiery 83-ball 123 helped the Aussies chase down 205 runs without breaking a sweat on the second day of the Test at Perth's Optus Stadium.

Gilchrist's Record-Breaking 2006 Knock

Back in December 2006, Gilchrist made an Ashes record by slamming a 67-ball ton in the series' third Test, which took place at the WACA Stadium at Perth. England were trailing by 29 runs in the first innings, bundled out for 215 in reply to Australia's first innings score of 244 runs. In the third innings, the Aussies were five down for 365 runs and leading by a massive 394 runs, with centuries already having come from Michael Hussey and Michael Clarke. Walking in at number seven, Gilchrist smashed an explosive 57-ball ton, ending at 102* in 59 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes, with his runs coming at a strike rate of over 172. This pushed Australia to 527/5 declared, and the Aussies sealed the series with an innings win by 206 runs.

Now, 19 years later, Head delivered a masterclass which was similar to Gilchrist's century, though in different circumstances. After fiery barrage of pace, short-pitched deliveries and yorkers from both the sides had ended three innings within the first five sessions of the Test match, it was expected that something similar could pan out in the final innings, with Jofra Archer, skipper Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson all capable of outclassing Australians with their express pace and extra bounce that they could enjoy at Perth. But Head made sure it did not happen.

'I would elevate it above mine'

Speaking to foxsports.com.au, Gilchrist said, "I would elevate it (Head's century) above mine because of the match situation. It is as simple as that."

"In what was a match moving at a frenetic pace, there was nothing to suggest that that was even possible given what had happened before."

"I came in on a 40-degree day against a tired England attack that was cooked after (Mike) Hussey and Michael Clarke hundreds, so yeah, I'm ranking that above mine," he concluded.

Following his knock, Head was appreciated by several English players on the field and even got praised by opposition skipper Ben Stokes. Gilchrist said that Head's century is a knock that would be talked about for years to come and would become another big part of storied Ashes history.

"It is a real 'Where were you when it happened innings?'" he said.

"People will be talking about where they watched it, where they listened to it, how they followed it, because that is the (type of) feedback I have received around that."

"It (his 57-ball ton) is probably the most talked about innings in my career, so I am so happy for Travis to have been able to do that and give Australia the lead," he concluded.

Match Summary: Aussies Dominate in Perth

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bat first.

England's First Innings

Despite Ben Duckett (21 in 20 balls, with four boundaries) showing sublime touch, England slumped to 39/3, with Joe Root's duck being a highlight of Mitchell Starc's initial six-over burst that gave him three wickets. A half-century stand between Ollie Pope (46 in 58 balls, with four boundaries) and Harry Brook stabilised things for England, but half the side was back in the hut for 115 runs. Later, Brook (52 in 61 balls, with five fours and a six) and Jamie Smith (33 in 22 balls, with six fours) tried to counter-attack, but Starc (7/58) and Doggett (2/27) put a lid on England's scoring, who were also committing batting harakiri with some questionable shot selection. England was undone for 172 runs in 32.5 overs.

Australia's First Innings

In their first innings, Australia found it really hard dealing with the pace and bounce of Jofra Archer (2/11) and Brydon Carse (3/45) as they slumped to 31/4. Travis Head (21 in 35 balls, with a four) and Cameron Green (24 in 50 balls, with two fours) stitched a 45-run stand, but a five-wicket haul by England skipper Ben Stokes (5/23) led to the Aussies being undone for 132 runs. England led by 40 runs.

England's Second Innings

England did lose Crawley for another duck to Starc, but a half-century stand between Ben Duckett (28 in 40 balls, with three fours) and Ollie Pope (33 in 57 balls, with two fours) took England's lead beyond 100 runs. But this upper hand was short-lived as the trio of Scott Boland (4/33), Starc (3/55), and Brendan Doggett (3/51) took wickets at regular intervals, leaving England at 104/7 at one point. A half-century stand between Brydon Carse (20 in 20 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Gus Atkinson (37 in 32 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took England to a lead above 200 runs. They were skittled out for 164 runs, setting the Aussies 205 runs to win.

Australia's Chase and Victory

Head (123 in 83 balls, with 16 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (51* in 49 balls, with six fours and a six) won the match single-handedly for the Aussies, chasing the target in just 28.2 overs. Starc secured the 'Player of the Match' for his ten-wicket haul. (ANI)