    FIFA Best Men's Player Award: Ronaldo, Vini Jr fans miffed; Messi, Haaland and Mbappe supporters rejoice

    The FIFA Best Men's Player Award nominations have stirred up emotions among football fans. Ronaldo and Vini Jr enthusiasts express disappointment, while Messi, Haaland, and Mbappe supporters are jubilant. Explore the list of nominees for best players and coaches.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    Last year's FIFA Best Player winner, Lionel Messi, has once again secured a nomination for the prestigious award, following his impressive form with MLS club Inter Miami. Joining him on the shortlist of men's nominees are Manchester City stars Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Ilkay Gundogan. However, some big names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Vinicius Jr have failed to make it to the list. Aitana Bonmati and Jenni Hermoso, standout performers from the Women's World Cup, find themselves nominated for the women's FIFA Best Player award, along with other talented players from around the globe.

    Men's Best Player Nominees: Julian Alvarez (ARG), Marcelo Brozovic (CRO), Kevin De Bruyne (BEL), Ilkay Gundogan (GER), Erling Haaland (NOR), Rodri (ESP), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (GEO), Kylian Mbappe (FRA), Lionel Messi (ARG), Victor Osimhen (NGR), Declan Rice (ENG), Bernardo Silva (POR).

    Women's Best Player Nominees: Aitana Bonmati (ESP), Linda Caicedo (COL), Rachel Daly (ENG), Kadidiatou Diani (FRA), Caitlin Foord (AUS), Mary Fowler (AUS), Alex Greenwood (ENG), Jenni Hermoso (ESP), Lindsey Horan (USA), Amanda Ilestedt (SWE), Lauren James (ENG), Sam Kerr (AUS), Mapi Leon (ESP), Hinata Miyazawa (JPN), Salma Paralluelo (ESP), Keira Walsh (ENG).

    Men's Best Coach Nominees: Pep Guardiola (ESP), Simone Inzaghi (ITA), Ange Postecoglou (AUS), Luciano Spalletti (ITA), Xavi (ESP).

    Women's Best Coach Nominees: Peter Gerhardsson (SWE), Jonatan Giraldez (ESP), Tony Gustavsson (SWE), Emma Hayes (ENG), Sarina Wiegman (NED).

    These nominations reflect the outstanding contributions of players and coaches to the world of football during the past year.

    Here are some of the twitter reaction: 

