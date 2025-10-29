Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has issued a public apology for his angry reaction to being substituted during the recent El Clasico. He attributed his outburst to his competitive nature but notably omitted manager Xabi Alonso from the apology.

The 24-year-old stormed off the pitch, shouting and gesturing in frustration before disappearing down the tunnel—a moment that generated nearly as much attention as the match itself. He later reappeared on the sidelines but was booked after becoming involved in heated confrontations at the final whistle. The tension escalated as Real Madrid players confronted Barcelona's Lamine Yamal over pre-match comments in which he suggested Madrid "robbed" games.

The incident has reignited speculation about Vinicius' future at the club, particularly amid reports that contract renewal negotiations have stalled. However, the player has now moved to address the situation publicly.

Vinicius' Apology

In a statement released following training, Vinicius expressed regret for his actions. "Today I want to apologize to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clásico," he said. "Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologize again to my teammates, the club, and the president."

He attributed his behavior to his competitive nature and desire to help the team. Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents.

I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day,” Vinicius added.

Notably, the apology did not include any mention of manager Xabi Alonso, a detail that could fuel further discussion about the relationship between player and coach.