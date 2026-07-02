Harry Kane scored a late brace to rescue England from a stunning FIFA World Cup 2026 exit against DR Congo. The Three Lions came from behind to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory and book their place in the Round of 16 against Mexico.

England captain Harry Kane said he was proud of his teammates for refusing to give up after his late brace rescued the Three Lions from a stunning FIFA World Cup 2026 exit against DR Congo, sealing a dramatic 2-1 victory and a place in the Round of 16.

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Thomas Tuchel's side looked set for one of their biggest World Cup upsets after Brian Cipenga stunned England with a seventh-minute opener in the Round of 32 clash. England dominated possession but found it difficult to break down a disciplined DR Congo defence before Kane struck twice in the final 15 minutes to complete the comeback and book a last-16 meeting with co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City.

Kane 'proud' of comeback spirit

"I'm proud of the group, proud of the boys," Kane said after the match, according to ESPN. "We spoke before the game about how difficult this game would be."

"You're coming up against a good team who defend and watch really well. They were dangerous in the counter attack, as we saw in that first 20 minutes of the game. So we had to just grind a win out, and I thought we played some really good stuff after 25 minutes of the game," he said.

"Their keeper made some incredible saves, to be fair to him, and you start to think maybe it's just one of those days. But that's where I'm most proud of the boys and myself as well, just to keep the belief, keep getting the ball into the right areas, and you know one of us will have our hero moment, and thankfully for me it was today," he added.

Tense battle ends in late drama

England enjoyed the bulk of possession throughout the contest but were frustrated by DR Congo's organised defending and the impressive performance of goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi. Jude Bellingham was booked during the opening half as Congo's aggressive pressing repeatedly disrupted England's rhythm.

Tuchel responded by introducing Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka just after the hour mark, before later sending on Eberechi Eze as England piled on the pressure. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 75th minute when Kane converted from close range following sustained pressure inside the penalty area. With four minutes remaining, the England skipper completed the turnaround, firing home his second goal of the evening to end DR Congo's dream run at the tournament.

'Leading by example'

Kane also reflected on inspiring young supporters who were able to watch the afternoon kick-off in England. "I remember being a kid and watching England growing up, and watching the World Cup, and just dreaming of being here one day. I try not to forget that when I'm walking out onto the pitch. An early kick-off back home, so I hope they're still celebrating, and I hope they celebrate for a few more hours. They deserve it," said Kane.

"It was a rollercoaster game. I try and be the best version of myself, and I know there's millions of boys and girls, especially around the world, watching a tournament like this," England skipped added.

"Leading by example is probably one of my biggest traits, and my biggest mottos I try and live by, so whenever I'm on that pitch, I just try and do my best for the country, and I know there'll be enjoyment back home today," he said.

Celebrations and next steps

Following the final whistle, Kane gathered his teammates in a huddle before England's players linked arms with supporters to sing Oasis' Wonderwall, celebrating a hard-fought victory that kept their World Cup hopes alive.

DR Congo, playing in their first-ever World Cup knockout match after progressing from Group K, had threatened one of the tournament's biggest shocks before Kane's late heroics ensured England advanced to face Mexico in the Round of 16. (ANI)