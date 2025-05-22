The Trump administration plans to use double shifts and AI to expedite US visa processing ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid growing travel concerns.

The Trump administration is weighing plans to put US consular officers on double shifts and use artificial intelligence to fast-track visa processing ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Wednesday. The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is set to kick off in June 2026.

During a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing, Rubio said the Bureau of Consular Affairs, which handles visa applications, may even be expanded to meet the expected surge in demand. “If you haven't applied for a visa from Colombia already, you probably won't get here in time for the World Cup, unless we go to double shifts,” Rubio noted. The US Embassy in Bogota currently lists the tourist visa wait time at 398 days.

Travel Concerns Amid Tight Visa Timelines

Travel groups have expressed concerns that delays in visa processing could prevent fans from several of the 48 participating nations from attending the global sporting event. These concerns are compounded by the Trump administration’s strict immigration policies, which critics say could disproportionately affect fans from countries like Iran — one of the few nations to have already qualified for the tournament and a longstanding US adversary.

Foreign service officers could also be reassigned, enabling select US embassies and consulates to operate 24 hours a day to meet demand, Rubio added.

AI and Tech Solutions on the Table

Rubio further explained that officials are considering the use of AI and other technology-based solutions to streamline the process, especially for applicants who have previously held US visas. “We are looking at ways of using AI and technology to speed up processing, particularly for people who have had visas in the past,” he said.

Infantino Promises Welcome; Vance Issues Caution

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, has sought to reassure global fans by promising they will be “welcome” at the 2026 tournament. However, US Vice President JD Vance struck a stricter tone, warning that visitors must “go home” after the matches conclude.

The United States is also set to host the FIFA Club World Cup starting next month, with Los Angeles preparing to stage the 2028 Summer Olympics, placing further pressure on US visa and immigration systems in the coming years.

Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy Giuliani — former New York City Mayor and Trump’s longtime legal adviser — will serve as the executive director of the presidential task force for the 2026 World Cup, the administration confirmed.