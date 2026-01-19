The Warriorz League by UP Warriorz concluded in Lucknow, with 'Be Yourself' winning the college title and 'Dominos Warriors' the corporate one. The event, aimed at promoting women's sports, saw massive participation from colleges and companies.

The finale of The Warriorz League, an initiative by UP Warriorz, one of the five franchises of the Women's Premier League (WPL), was held on January 18, 2026 at YOLO Sports Arena, Harmony Park, Lucknow, marking the successful culmination of a city-wide inter-college and corporate cricket tournament promoting women's sport and community participation. The finale ceremony was graced by Leena Johri, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Tournament Champions and Runners-Up

In the College category, 'Be Yourself', led by Captain Aradhya Shukla, secured the championship title, with 'Ayurvedic Hurricane', captained by Fiza, finishing as runners-up. In the Corporate category, 'Dominos Warriors', under Captain Sumit Yadav, emerged as winners, while 'Master Blaster', led by Ashish, claimed the runners-up position, as per a press release from UP Warriorz.

Widespread Participation and Engagement

The Warriorz League witnessed participation from leading educational institutions across Lucknow, including Amity University, Jaipuria Institute, GCRG Group of Institutions, IIM Lucknow, Avadh Girls' College, Babu Yugraj Singh College, Yashraj College, Shri Ram Swarup Group, and Eram Girls' Degree College, among others.

In the lead-up to the tournament, UP Warriorz conducted 22 on-ground activations across the city, comprising 16 college activations and 6 corporate activations, engaging with over 5,000 individuals. These efforts resulted in the registration of 16 college teams and 16 corporate teams, reflecting strong participation across academic and professional communities.

Activations were carried out at prominent educational institutions, corporate parks, and co-working spaces including Urbanac and Awfis, as well as major organisations such as HCL, Eldeco, and InMobi, ensuring widespread engagement from the corporate sector.

Fostering an Inclusive Sporting Spirit

The league featured all-girls inter-college matches alongside mixed-gender corporate tournaments, celebrating teamwork, equality, and competitive spirit.

The successful conclusion of The Warriorz League reinforces UP Warriorz' commitment to women's empowerment and the continued growth of cricket in Uttar Pradesh, while setting a strong benchmark for inclusive sporting initiatives in the region.