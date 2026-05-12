England have included uncapped left-arm seamer Alexa Stonehouse in their ODI squad for the ongoing series against New Zealand. Her inclusion follows a strong run in the domestic One-Day Cup, securing her a maiden senior call-up.

Alexa Stonehouse Earns Maiden England Call-up

England have drafted uncapped pacer Alexa Stonehouse into their squad for the remainder of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship ODI series against the New Zealand women's national cricket team following her impressive performances in domestic cricket. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed Stonehouse's inclusion ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand, scheduled to be played in Northampton on Wednesday, according to ICC.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The young left-arm seamer has enjoyed a strong run in the domestic One-Day Cup, picking up eight wickets at an average of 25.12 in five matches. Her recent form has been particularly noteworthy, with back-to-back three-wicket hauls against Durham and Somerset helping her secure a maiden senior call-up.

Series Update: England Lead 1-0

England currently hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after edging past the White Ferns by one wicket in a thrilling opening contest in Durham on May 10.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand women set a 211-run target for the hosts after crucial half-centuries from skipper Amelia Kerr (55 off 82 balls) and Maddy Green (88 off 107 balls). The hosts chased down the target in the penultimate over as the stand-in skipper Charlotte Dean hit the winning run. She made an unbeaten 31 off 46 balls to take her side past the winning line and get a 1-0 lead in the series.

Focus on T20 World Cup 2026

The ongoing white-ball tour serves as crucial preparation for both teams ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be hosted in England and Wales beginning June 12. Defending champions New Zealand have been placed in Group 2 of the tournament alongside hosts England, Ireland, Scotland, Sri Lanka and the West Indies. England will open the competition against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston.

England's ODI Squad vs New Zealand

England's ODI squad for the New Zealand series is led by Charlie Dean and also includes experienced names such as Sophie Ecclestone, Heather Knight, Amy Jones and Issy Wong. The final ODI of the series will be played in Cardiff on May 16 after the Northampton encounter.

England women's ODI squad against NZ: Charlie Dean (c), Em Arlott, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kira Chathli, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Dani Gibson, Jodi Grewcock, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Issy Wong. (ANI)