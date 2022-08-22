Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukrainian boxing hero Oleksandr Usyk slams 'weak' Vladimir Putin after win over Anthony Joshua

    Ukraine boxing hero Oleksandr Usyk defeated Britain's Anthony Joshua on Saturday to retain his world heavyweight championship.

    Ukraine, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 7:24 PM IST

    Two days after Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk defeated Britain's Anthony Joshua to retain his world heavyweight championship, the boxing hero took a jibe at 'weak' Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces have been waging war on the Eastern European country since February.

    "Everything he shows is just to show that he's strong, but he's not. Otherwise, he wouldn't show how strong, how big he is. In reality, he is very weak," said Usyk.

    The 35-year-old boxing icon wore the blue and yellow of his homeland throughout his time in Saudi Arabia for the bout and added, "I boxed for the whole country and half of the world. Now the whole world knows Ukraine is defending itself from the second biggest army in the world. And we stand strong, and we give Russia a lot back."

    On Sunday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded Usyk's 'important' and 'necessary' split-decision victory over Anthony Joshua. "Difficult, but so important and necessary VICTORY!" he said on Twitter.

    "Defending the title of the world champion is a symbol of the fact that all Cossacks will not give up theirs, will fight for it and will definitely win!" Zelenskyy added.

    Also read: Daughter of man dubbed ‘Putin’s brain’ killed in car explosion: Reports

    Six months after serving in the Ukrainian army as part of the nation's defence against Russia's invasion, the 35-year-old Usyk kept his WBA, WBO, and IBF belts.

    Usyk carried the weight of a war-torn nation in a battle that was shown on free-to-air TV in his home country, and he had to withstand a sustained body onslaught from an improved Joshua to secure the victory. Usyk was encouraged by a pre-fight statement from his country's president.

    At the final bell, both boxers appeared worn out. Usyk collapsed to the ground, looking upward. Joshua quickly joined him there, hugging his opponent and seeming to offer assistance for the predicament of Ukraine.

    Joshua commended Usyk for battling so well under the circumstances in an expletive-filled speech inside the ring.

    With the victory, Usyk also obtained the Ring Magazine belt. Usyk is the only heavyweight champion who does not own the WBC championship, which Tyson Fury vacated this year after declaring his retirement.

    When asked about Fury, Usyk said, "I am sure Tyson Fury is not retired yet. I am sure Tyson Fury wants to fight me. If I'm not fighting Tyson Fury, I'm not fighting at all."

    Two judges gave it to Usyk, one 115-113 and the other 116-112. The other gave the fight to Joshua, 115-113. Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, suffered his third defeat in 27 matches, and his professional future is uncertain. Usyk's future seems to be dependent on Fury right now.

    Also read: Putin offers money to Russian women to have 10 kids to repopulate, brings back Stalin-era award

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 7:24 PM IST
