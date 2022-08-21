Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daughter of man dubbed ‘Putin’s brain’ killed in car explosion: Reports

    Darya Dugin's father philosopher Aleksandr Dugin is known as ‘Putin’s Rasputin' as he is believed to be the man behind Russia's attack on Ukraine. Whether he was the target of the car explosion in which his 29-year-old daughter died is not confirmed.

    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 9:54 AM IST

    The daughter of Alexander Dugin, known to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest aide, was allegedly killed in a car bomb explosion, according to several media reports. It is believed that the explosion that killed Darya Dugin was intended for her father, who is infamously referred to as Vladimir Putin's "Rasputin" and "Putin's brain."

    A video of the suspected explosion that has gone viral on social media shows Darya Dugin's Land Cruiser on the outskirts of Moscow in flames. Darya was reportedly travelling home when the accident happened. Her father may also be seen in social media images horrifiedly gazing at the onfire automobile.

    The 60-year-old Alexander Dugin is thought to have planned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. His daughter is a well-known occult author who espouses far-right views and is widely considered as her father's "guru adviser." In July of this year, Daria Dugina was added to the UK sanctions lists. Dugin is frequently referred to by some western experts as "Putin's brain" and is thought to be the brains behind Russian "military operations" in Crimea and Ukraine.

    Also Read | 'Indescribable' pressure: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen thanks Navy amid China tensions

    Years prior to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US slapped sanctions on Alexander Dugin in 2015, severing his business relationships and freezing his assets. As retribution for Russia's annexation of Crimea, several EU leaders also slapped sanctions on the "ultra-nationalist."

    The news is released while shelling near the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, which Russia has controlled since March, continues. According to Russian and Ukrainian officials, more explosions were heard on the Crimean peninsula, which Russia has occupied. A Russian missile allegedly struck a residential area in a southern Ukrainian town not distant from a nuclear power plant, wounding 12 civilians.

    Also Read | Turkey President meets Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, says 'don't want another Chernobyl'

