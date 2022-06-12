Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UFC: Glover Teixeira has career advice for Paulo Costa; want to know? Read this

    First Published Jun 12, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    When it comes to Brazilian mixed martial artist (MMA) Paulo Costa, one can recall that he began his MMA career with five consecutive wins, while four of them happened to be via knockouts. He received a title shot against Israel Adesanya for the middleweight championship, but the latter retained the title via technical knockout (TKO). After the defeat, Costa suggested he was drunk on wine just hours before the fight. Meanwhile, a year later, he missed weight for his return bout against Marvin Vettori. Meanwhile, there are reports of him assaulting a nurse. On the same note, reigning UFC champion and Costa’s fellow countryman, Glover Teixeira, has shared career advice for him.

    Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Teixeira stated, “I believe ‘Borrachinha’ is too corrupted by Instagram and YouTube followers. Maybe, he wants attention to gain followers, like Jake Paul. I can’t say because maybe he’s doing the right thing. Honestly, look, he has more followers than me, right? Maybe, that’s worth more money down the line, so who am I to talk to? If that’s his goal, to gain more followers and be the Kim Kardashian of Instagram, he’s on the right path. Now, if his goal is to become champion, he must leave the controversies aside and focus on training, diet, and what he wants.”

    “I’m not saying he’s right or wrong. If we’re talking about money and followers, he’s right. It’s not my goal to have followers. My goal was always to be the best fighter in the world. When I retire from fighting, I’ll delete all my social media and start over,” concluded Teixeira.

    Currently, Costa has 3/4 of a million than Teixeira on Instagram. However, his focus was never to become famous on social media platforms but to be the best fighter in the world. The Brazilian is expected to be back in the Octagon to take on former UFA middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. On the other hand, Teixeira lost to Jiří Procházka of the Czech Republic via submission on UFC Fight Night on Saturday night.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2022, 12:17 PM IST
