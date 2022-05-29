'Beautiful, iconic' - Here's how Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue partied at Cannes

The 75th Cannes Film Festival comes to an end. Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue were seen partying together in a beautiful and iconic manner during the after-party.

The Cannes Flim Festival 2022, the 75th edition of the annual film festival, comes to an end this weekend. Meanwhile, a few surprise celebrities were in store for the final days. The after-party saw Australian singer-actress Kylie Minogue join the legendary Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) mixed-martial artist (MMA) Conor McGregor. The latter shared their pictures at the party and looked incredibly happy together. Both were holding a glass of whiskey in hand, seemingly joking and laughing at each other. Later, his fiancee Dee Devlin also joined them, and the entire group seemed to be in a merry mood. Earlier, Minogue was seen walking the red carpet.

"With the most beautiful, iconic Kylie Minogue and Dee Devlin️," captioned the pictures, McGregor, while Minogue commented, "Yaaaassss! So nice to see you both!" Later, the MMA artist's sister commented, "She's me Ma's favourite." The Irishman and his fiancee were reportedly attending the premiere of the movie Elvis.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor shows off a-MMA-zing 7 year body transformation after horror leg break

McGregor and her partner were seen wearing black dresses. While the MMA man donned a black suit with a silver lapel, Devlin️ donned a low-cut dress. Earlier during the day, the Irishman was spotted topless as he enjoyed a bike ride in the city in the sun. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) footballers Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe also graced the event as they celebrated their new contract with the club.