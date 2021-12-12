Dustin Poirier unimpressed with UFC legend Conor McGregor's new 'brick wall' 86 kg built

Conor McGregor is gearing up for his return to the Octagon and has escalated his weight to 86kg. On the same note, here's how Dustin Poirier has reacted to it.

Irish mixed martial artist (MMA) Conor McGregor raised a few eyebrows when he shared a few pictures of his recently. In the same, he is seen working out in the gymnasium, as he seems to be fast on course for his return to the octagon following a layout after suffering a freak accident during his last Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bout. In the meantime, his fierce rival and last opponent Dustin Poirier has reacted to his robust built.

In the recent photos shared by McGregor, he has seemingly gained weight and has portrayed a more muscular built and look. He further revealed that his weight has now increased to 190lbs (86kg), calling himself a 'brick wall'. Meanwhile, Poirier too appears to be taken aback by the Irishman's new look but was not entirely impressed.

As per Bjpenn, former MMA fighter Michael Bisping enquired to the American if he was intimidated by the Irishman's bold build, he said, “I did see a picture. He looks a bit puffy, man. He might want to slow down on the Black Forge, or whatever he’s got going on. That dude says a lot of sh*t man, I don’t make much of it.”

The two were involved in a brutal UFC 264 showdown in July. During the bout, McGregor suffered a freak accident, as he twisted his ankle, suffering a broken tibia in the process, while Poirier earned the win via a technical knockout (TKO). Although the American was happy to take the win, terming it as the end of his rivalry with the Irish, leading 2-1, both McGregor and UFC president Dana White hinted at a rematch. Poirier will be competing on Saturday night (Sunday in India) against Charles Oliveira during UFC 269 for the Lightweight Championship title.