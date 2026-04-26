The Indian women's badminton team defeated Ukraine 4-1 in their second Group A match at the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026. Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, and Devika Sihag secured wins in their singles matches to clinch the tie for India.

The young Indian women's team registered their first win of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 by defeating European Championships bronze medallist Ukraine 4-1 in their second Group A clash in Horsens, Denmark, on Sunday.

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The team opted to rest former world champion PV Sindhu in singles and gave an opportunity to 2026 Thailand Masters champion Devika Sihag in the third singles.

Unnati Hooda began the proceedings for India with a 21-19, 22-20 win over Polina Buhrova before junior world championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma doubled the lead by beating Yevheniia Kantemyr 21-12, 17-21, 21-10.

Devika then put the result beyond doubt, beating Mariia Stoliarenko 23-21, 21-13.

India's only reversal came in the first women's doubles, where Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi lost 11-21, 17-21 against Buhrova and Kantemyr before Sindhu and Tanisha Crasto completed the scoreline with a 21-18, 21-15 win over Stoliarenko and Sofiia Lavrova.

The women's team now faces the formidable China in their last group match on Monday and will have to beat the defending champions to have any chance of advancing to the quarterfinals.

India vs Ukraine: Match Results

Result: Women: India beat Ukraine 4-1 (Unnati Hooda bt Polina Buhrova 21-19, 22-20; Tanvi Sharma bt Yevheniia Kantemyr 21-12, 17-21, 21-10; Devika Sihag bt Mariia Stoliarenko 23-21, 21-13; Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi lost to Buhrova/Kantemyr 11-21, 17-21; Tanisha Crasto/Sindhu bt Sofiia Lavrova/Stoliarenko 21-18, 21-15). (ANI)