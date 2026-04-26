Hockey player Mahima Choudhary praised PM Modi's 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative, part of the Fit India Movement. She said seeing widespread public participation in fitness reflects a growing shift towards healthier lifestyles among citizens.

India women's hockey player Mahima Choudhary has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative under the Fit India Movement, saying it is encouraging to see widespread public participation in fitness activities. Speaking to reporters, Choudhary said the initiative reflects a growing shift towards healthier lifestyles among citizens. "It feels so good. We are athletes, and we do these things regularly, but seeing common people doing this every Sunday makes it feel really good," she said.

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She added that such activities are also promoted within training institutions, noting, "We also do it at our SAI [Sports Authority of India]. It seems that the goal of Fit India, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is something we are gradually moving towards."

Highlighting the importance of discipline and planning for young aspirants, the hockey player urged individuals to stay focused on their goals. "My message is that first, set a target for yourself. Then, to achieve it, determine what steps you need to take," she said. Emphasising the role of fitness in achieving success, Mahima added, "And most importantly, the basic step is our health. Take care of it. Only if you are fit will you be able to achieve anything. Health is the most important thing."

Official Touts Growing Popularity

Meanwhile, Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and CEO of the India Semiconductor Mission, on Sunday highlighted the growing popularity of the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative, saying it reflects increasing public awareness about health and fitness.

Speaking to reporters, Sinha said the campaign builds on the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. "PM Narendra Modi started the Fit India Movement in 2019, and the 'Sundays on Cycle' event has become a part of this initiative from 2024, which has gotten quite popular," he said. Emphasising the importance of sustained efforts, he added, "This shows that we have become conscious of our health... We need to continue with it. We do it every Sunday as a movement, but we should not neglect our health on weekdays."

'AI for fitness' Partnership

Sinha also pointed to a new dimension being added to the campaign, stating that MeitY has partnered with the initiative to introduce technology-driven solutions. "This year, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has also joined us as a partner with a new initiative, 'AI for fitness'," he said.

About the Initiative

For the unversed, Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a powerful jan andolan, recording participation of over 28 lakh citizens across more than 2.63 lakh locations nationwide cumulatively since December 2024. (ANI)